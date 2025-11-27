Gavin Newsom’s Thanksgiving Turkey Meme Takes Aim At Trump’s Neck And Leaves Social Media In Hysterics

Californian Governor Gavin Newsom is in no mood to give up his reputation as one of the most prominent Trump critics on Twitter. His recent AI-generated meme is a direct mockery of the President’s loose skin folds under his neck. But this time, the mockery was wrapped in the spirit of Thanksgiving, leaving the internet in stitches.

Well, Newsom simply dropped a picture of a turkey with Trump’s face on it. Interestingly, a black bar reading ‘censored’ was placed on the turkey’s neck, where its wattle would typically be. This area consists of the loose, floppy skin right under the bird’s chin.

Along with the post, Newsom added a searing caption that read, “Happy Thanksgiving to everyone, except the turkey who incited the storming of the dinner table.” While it took no second guesses to whom the Governor directed his mockery with the particular meme, his caption referred to both Trump’s recent pardoning of turkeys for Thanksgiving and his alleged incitement of January 6th. There is also the fact that Newsom has continually targeted his criticism of President DT’s unusual loose neck skin, which, according to many people online, is compared to the outright resemblance of genitalia.

Happy Thanksgiving to everyone, except the turkey who incited the storming of the dinner table. pic.twitter.com/a9BtSK9Jk2 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) November 26, 2025

Before this, back in October, Gavin Newsom openly criticized Donald Trump’s facial cut on the cover of TIME Magazine, which offered a totally unflattering view of his neck. At the same time, the 79-year-old himself was the first to agree that it was his ‘worst photo of all time’ and that the angle underneath was pretty bad. Nonetheless, it was the Californian Governor who took the criticism to the next level, dropping an edited version on X, this time with Trump’s neck maximally blurred.

Well, one thing is for sure. The reaction from netizens to Newsom’s recurring meme about Trump’s neck is enormous. Not just for this, but the extent of criticism he vents out about MAGA, Republican policies, and even over some members of the President’s cabinet is enjoyed by internet users.

Good night, little piggy. pic.twitter.com/AvgGIonrB6 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) November 19, 2025

Coming back to Newsom’s recent meme, the phrase ‘the turkey who incited storming of the dinner table’ is unquestionably also referring to the rumored incitement of the January 6 Capitol riot. The U.S. President had called upon thousands of his supporters who chimed in unanimously to his false claims about the 2020 elections. As per the GOP point of view, that session was stolen from the Republicans by radical left Democrats.

Trump back then had demanded that the win of Joe Biden and Mike Pence be rejected. This was followed by the unforgettable ‘Save America’ rally headed by Donald Trump, attacking the U.S. Capitol, and the former was absolutely not ready to accept his loss. As he returned to the Presidential chair for a second time, the current U.S. President chose to pardon or dismiss the 1500 people who participated in his call for action back in 2021.

More recently, Donald Trump’s Thanksgiving stint became another major trolling moment. While pardoning two turkeys at the White House turkey pardon event, he implied that last year’s turkey pardon done by ex-President Joe Biden was null and void. The basis of Trump’s claims was that his predecessor had used an auto-pen for the official signing of the document. In his words, “I have determined that last year’s turkey pardons are totally invalid, as are the pardons of about every other person that was pardoned other than… where’s Hunter?”

Additionally, Donald Trump extended his anti-Democratic rant towards Illinois Governor JB Pritzker. His choice of words this time was more focused on the latter’s weight and physical appearance. The U.S. President said, “Some speech writer wrote some joke about his weight, but I would never want to talk about his weight. I don’t talk about people being fat,” Trump said. “I refuse to talk about the fact that he’s a fat slob. I don’t mention it.”