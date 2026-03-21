Gavin Newsom’s Teeth Draw Attention, Experts Break Down His Smile

California Governor Gavin Newsom is widely noted for his smile online. But many have wondered: Are his teeth real? While Newsom has not personally commented on either getting dental enhancements or dentures, he has commented on his appearance.

Newsom’s smile frequently circulates on the internet, with many commenting on his smile. A 2023 article by Politico specifically mentioned Newsom’s “pearly whites.” A body language expert mentioned that Newsom has a true “Duchenne smile,” which essentially contributes to crow’s feet on the face.

The Governor of California is used to getting attention for his looks, and especially his brilliant smile. But there’s no reason to believe his teeth are fake. https://t.co/Y1l5QXriez — The List (@TheListDaily) March 15, 2026

The expert broke down Newsom’s smile and described it, saying, “That smile is perceived as more genuine, authentic, and therefore trustworthy on a subconscious level.” Newsom’s teeth have been noted publicly on multiple occasions.

The View co-host, Sunny Hostin, had also mentioned Newsom’s teeth during an episode of the show. She was in the middle of scrutinizing a 2025 interview between him and Steve Bannon. During her scathing rant, she said, “He showed his pretty white teeth and his cute face and did nothing other than that!”

Hostin’s comments had received blended reactions from netizens. Some highlighted Newsom’s teeth and joked about them. Others seemed to defend Newsom and urged Hostin against being critical of Newsom.

Sunny Hostin has meltdown over Gov. Gavin Newsom speaking with Steve Bannon; brands him “despicable.” “…What he did was he showed his pretty white teeth and his cute face and did nothing other than that. And I think it’s despicable.” 🎥 @CollinRugg pic.twitter.com/FFY8WHjCMR — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 14, 2025

According to reports by The List, Newsom does appear to have pretty white teeth, as mentioned by Hostin. Upon close inspection, Newsom does have unusually white teeth, which suggests that he may have had dental procedures done.

However, neither he nor his PR team has officially commented on undergoing dental procedures like teeth whitening, tooth capping, or dentures. For now, his teeth are reportedly natural with no enhancements as such.

While Newsom’s teeth have not been specifically called out, his appearance certainly has. In his newly released memoir, Young Man In A Hurry, he opened up about his struggles with acne when he was younger.

Currently, he sports no acne marks and often appears in public with a clean shave and gelled-up hair, as noted by multiple reports. Like his allegedly fake teeth, Newsom’s hair has also been in the spotlight.

Many critics have joked about Newsom’s hair over the years. Hollywood actor Mel Gibson once claimed that the taxpayers’ money was going toward Newsom’s hair gel. This is a reference to Newsom often being spotted with hair gel during his public appearances.

💥10/30/25. Scott Adams on Gavin Newsom🤣 “The way people look is HUGELY influential … He looks EXACTLY like the Joker!” “He’s even got the Joker’s haircut. He could walk into a role as the Joker on a Batman movie with almost no makeup.” pic.twitter.com/v7LStt1ZhA — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) March 8, 2026

Similarly, Scott Adams recently mocked Newsom’s hair and compared it to a popular DC villain. In his comments, Adams pointed out, “He looks exactly like the Joker; he’s even got the Joker haircut!” Interestingly, the DC character is known for both his green hair and chilling smile.

Adams’ response generated a series of reactions from netizens who began sharing comparison pictures of the two. One user attached a picture of Newsom in the DC villain’s white, red, and green makeup and wrote, “Scott is spot on.”

Another said, “I cannot unsee this now…” Other users attached actor Jack Nicholson’s rendition of the character and said, “Yup!” Similarly, many have brought up similarities between Newsom and the Joker.