Gavin Newsom’s Memoir Sparks 2028 Presidential Campaign Rumors — Here’s What Netizens Have To Say

California Governor Gavin Newsom recently released his highly anticipated memoir, Young Man in a Hurry. Following its release, many netizens have opined that the book’s release might just be a campaign building block for the 2028 presidential election. Whether this is a power play from Newsom’s side or just a rumor is yet to be seen.

Newsom’s book covers his journey from childhood to adulthood and also explores what drew him to politics. The memoir also discusses his struggles with dyslexia, his upbringing and the intense challenges he had to deal with throughout his life.

Critics have often described Newsom as a “rich spoiled kid,” something which the latter has addressed in his memoir.

NEWSOM: I didn’t know about my family. Both my parents passed away — my mom many, many years ago and my dad right after I got elected Governor. They never talked about their marriage. My father just took off — he never told me. My mom raised us, single-handedly. It’s honest.… pic.twitter.com/oF0wU0CIsZ — Newsom News (@NewsomNews) February 21, 2026

Internet pundits argue this might be a clear hint that Newsom is kickstarting his presidential election campaign. Among other reasons, his fiery feud with President Donald Trump may have what prompted these widespread rumors. However, the California governor has not exclusively confirmed wanting to campaign for the presidential elections in 2028.

Even if he does, it won’t be easy, as he would likely be running against Vice President JD Vance. Vance has already amassed quite a fandom for himself since taking office alongside Trump.

It’s on page 69 of my new book. Buy it here: https://t.co/gwfGEOTtmw pic.twitter.com/qxMHn4w5er — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 24, 2026

That aside, there has been quite a buzz on the Internet ever since the release of Newsom’s memoir. Social media was swamped with mixed reactions about the newly released book. While some saw it as a campaign move, others attacked the book’s contents.

Calling it a “propaganda,” one user claimed, “Newsom is hoping you’ve been brainwashed to the point that you run everything to the point of toxic sympathy.” A second user asked, “Is Gavin banking on sympathy now? That’s looking pretty desperate.”

A third user claimed, “He is one of the most corrupt politicians out there. Newsom is NEVER going to be president EVER!”

A fourth stated, “Running for President, are we?” Another user wrote, “Everyone has a story; it doesn’t make me want to vote for you.”

🚨Governor Gavin Newsom’s book sold nearly 100,000 copies in its first week and has been named the number 1 selling nonfiction book in the United States. No wonder MAGA is so scared of him for 2028!!! — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) March 5, 2026

According to official reports, the memoir is turning out to be quite popular, with nearly 100,000 copies already sold. Book sales are not the only thing keeping Newsom busy — he is also currently on a national listening tour.

If at all he plans to run for president, the tour gives him the benefit of testing his messages with real audiences to see what works best for his campaign.

That groundwork may pay off when the time comes. Whether or not he decides to challenge Trump’s Make America Great Again (MAGA) campaign is yet to be seen. For now, neither Newsom nor his representatives have confirmed a 2028 presidential run.