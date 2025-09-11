Gavin Newsom’s Heartfelt Tribute to Charlie Kirk, Sharing the ‘Best Way to Honor His Memory,’ Wins Hearts

Disclaimer: The article has mentions of shooting

Gavin Newsom was one of the many political figures who expressed their condolences and paid their tribute to the late Charlie Kirk. The right-wing activist lost his life on Wednesday after he was shot to death. The California Governor took to X to talk about the “best way to honor” Kirk’s legacy.

Kirk was shot in the neck as he was addressing the crowd at Utah Valley University. A spokesperson for the university revealed that the killer shot the MAGA supporter from the Losee Center. The building was located 200 yards away from where he was speaking.

Soon after he was shot, President Trump took to Truth Social to share the news of his demise. “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead,” he wrote in the post.

Gavin Newsom was one of the prominent Democrat leaders who took to social media to pay his regards to the late Charlie Kirk. The Governor noted how the attack on the 31-year-old was “disgusting, vile, and reprehensible.” He went on to urge Americans to reject political violence “in EVERY form.”

After Kirk was pronounced dead, the Governor took to social media again to pay his tribute to the activist. Charlie was the first-ever guest on the governor’s podcast called ‘This Is Gavin Newsom.’

In the episode, Newsom shared how his 13-year-old insisted that he stay home instead of going to school because he wanted to meet Kirk. The Governor also shared how his son followed the activist on TikTok.

“You are making a damn dent,” Newsom said while acknowledging Kirk’s work. “It’s the reason you are here, people need to understand your success and influence,” he added during the podcast episode. In his X (formerly known as Twitter) post, the Governor suggested a way to honor Kirk’s memory the way he thought best.

He suggested that followers of the activist honor him by continuing his work. “Engage with each other, across ideology, through spirited discourse,” Newsom wrote in the post. The Governor went on to note how in a Democracy, the only right way to express your ideas is through “words and good-faith debate” and not through violence.

Newsom wrote about how “honest disagreements” make people stronger while adding that “violence only drives us further apart.” He pointed out how everyone ought to feel a “terrible sense of grief” after what happened at the Utah university.

The Governor labeled Kirk’s assassination as “sick and reprehensible” while paying condolences to his family and friends. Newsom also admitted how he always saw the late 31-year-old’s “passion and commitment to debate.”

The 57-year-old ended his post while noting that Kirk’s murder serves as a reminder that individuals across the political spectrum “foster genuine discourse on issues that deeply affect us all without resorting to political violence.”