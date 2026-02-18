Gavin Newsom’s New Book — Is He Cleaning Up His Act For 2028?

Democratic Party member and potential 2028 Presidential hopeful Gavin Newsom is asking fans to purchase his book.

Titled Young Man in a Hurry, Newsom has described the book as a “very personal memoir,” which he hopes will top the New York Times’ bestseller list. He is currently on a promotional tour for his book. He is expected to throw his hat in the ring for the presidential elections of 2028. While Newsom has billed his book as a personal story about struggle and a life in politics, critics have been vocal about how the book comes across.

Growing up with dyslexia I struggled at school. I felt behind. Left out. Lonely. It’s a big part of what I write about in Young Man in a Hurry — out February 24. Pre-order now: https://t.co/nmGYLEHxxr pic.twitter.com/TO6mxG0fDm — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 10, 2026

There have been accusations that the book is trying to rebrand Newsom as an “everyman”. Gavin Newsom is the son of a prominent attorney, William A. Newsom III. William or Billy Newsom, who has held the position of a judge and was the administrator of the Getty family trust.

The Democratic Party is currently without a strong contender for the 2028 presidential election. Speculations have been rife as to who will be representing either side, given that Donald Trump is in his second presidential term. There have been rumors about Trump intending to remove the two-term limit to allow himself another run at the presidency. It remains to be seen how accurate that line of thought really is.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: A leaked CPAC press memo shows the “Third Term Project” hosting a Feb. 20 event titled “The Case for Presidential Tenure Reform.” They’re openly arguing for a constitutional amendment to let Trump serve up to three terms; citing “unfinished business” and… pic.twitter.com/wpDlnXUyCV — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) October 26, 2025

Meanwhile, Gavin Newsom is pushing his book to get it on the bestseller list. Commentators have focused on how this might be a bid for him to control the narrative around his life. Newsom also has a podcast, which he has hosted since 2025, where he has invited guests from across the political spectrum. He has also written Citizenville, a book that focuses on how digital tools can be leveraged in a democratic system for real and tangible change.

Newsom was a fairly popular choice for the 2028 presidential election. However, Newsom did not challenge the reelection campaign that Joe Biden was running at the time, endorsing him instead. However, Joe Biden withdrew from the race. His Vice President, Kamala Harris, took the ticket forward as the Democratic nominee.

Newsom himself has expressed interest in a presidential campaign. This is reflected in the shift in his virtual presence. The Governor has started to engage with conservative voices, even inviting them on his podcast for one-on-one discussions. This includes people such as Steve Bannon. This has been criticised by his supporters on the left, including fellow politicians and politically active organisations.