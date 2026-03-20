California Governor Gavin Newsom has taken to social media to criticize President Donald Trump multiple times in the past. Adding to this list, Newsom’s press office account recently shared an AI-generated image of Russian President Vladimir Putin luring Trump into a trap.

In the photo, a McDonald’s meal box can be seen lying on the ground under a wooden crate propped up by a rope. Putin holds the rope while Trump moves towards the meal.

This is most likely a reference to the president’s love for McDonald’s. Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, shed light in his memoir Breaking History about one of Trump’s favorite meals.

According to a report by Time, while writing about Trump’s contraction of COVID-19 in 2020, Kushner stated, “I knew he was feeling better when he requested one of his favorite meals: a McDonald’s Big Mac, Filet-o-Fish, fries and a vanilla shake.”

The X post by Newsom is being seen as a possible critique of Trump’s relationship with Putin. Trump has lifted sanctions on Russian oil following the inception of the ongoing war in the Middle East.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Untold (@the_untld)

Recently, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent wrote on X, “To increase the global reach of existing supply, @USTreasury is providing a temporary authorization to permit countries to purchase Russian oil currently stranded at sea.”

Bessent added, “This narrowly tailored, short-term measure applies only to oil already in transit and will not provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government, which derives the majority of its energy revenue from taxes assessed at the point of extraction.”

This information came at a time when reports of Russia aiding Iran against the U.S. have surfaced. According to CNN, Russia is sharing intelligence and information about U.S. troops with Iran. However, it is still unclear if Russian information could be linked to any of the Iranian attacks.

Newsom had also previously posted another picture in response to Bessent’s post on allowing India to buy oil from Russia.

That time, Bessent had shared a similar post: “To enable oil to keep flowing into the global market, the Treasury Department is issuing a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil.”

He added, “This deliberately short-term measure will not provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government as it only authorizes transactions involving oil already stranded at sea.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by News18.com (@cnnnews18)

In the image posted by Newsom in response to Bessent, Putin could be seen patting the head of a small-statured Trump sitting with a book. Bessent can be seen right beside with another book. The caption read, “Putin’s good little boys.”

Trump recently spoke with Putin about Ukraine and said, “We were talking about Ukraine, which is just a never-ending fight, and with this tremendous hatred between President Putin and President Zelensky, they can’t seem to get it together…But I think it was a positive call on that subject.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, however, said, “Trump didn’t ask about a ceasefire in Ukraine during his conversation with Putin.”