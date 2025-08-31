Gavin Newsom Turns Up the Heat With Trump Dementia Jabs Amid Exploding Health Speculation

Gavin Newsom, the Governor of California, reportedly accused President Donald Trump of suffering from dementia. Newsom is quite popular for being an outspoken critic of Trump for a very long time and has been engaged in a feud with him, too, since the president deployed the National Guard to Los Angeles to quell anti-ICE protests earlier in the year. That had eventually prompted the governor to hit back at Trump with a pending lawsuit.

However, the liberal leader also reportedly turned heads after joining a growing chorus of critics who expressed their concerns over the health of the President, and accused him of having dementia. For those unversed, the term used to refer to those people going through memory loss and can also include general brain activity decline.

Newsom later doubled down on the initial accusations on the X platform following the report of a clip from Fox News where a panelist criticized the original remarks by him, where he seemingly asked Elon Musk’s Grok if “people with dementia repeat false things over and over again,” to which the AI bot replied, “Yes.” Newsom, while reporting the clip, wrote Saturday on X, “Doctors have a term for someone who rants endlessly, repeats lies constantly, and grows more incoherent by the day…” Newsom also later posted a meme poking fun at Trump’s age.

Trump Struggling with Health Problems

There has been speculation ongoing on Donald Trump’s health, and it has taken a certain hike, following the disclosure of his swollen ankles and also about the state of the president’s health, including dementia. Though talking about dementia, there are no official reports to support the claim. Though the White House, earlier this month disclosed that the president was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, in regard to his swollen legs, as well as chalked up his bruised arm to handshaking and the use of aspirin.

Not to mention that, Donald Trump is the oldest person to ever to hold the President’s designation in the country’s history, following Joe Biden, the former US President now 82, who eventually bowed out of the 2024 presidential election over concerns about his age-related cognitive decline, which is actually a significant cover up up among his top administrators, as per reports, marking a particularly sensitive moment in U.S. political history.

Previously, the President similarly ordered federal troops to Washington DC and has also threatened to deploy them to several other liberal cities, which is stated to be a purported effort to reduce crime. It brings to light the concerns about the president’s penchant for authoritarian rule.