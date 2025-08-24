Gavin Newsom Trolls Trump World Again – This Time Targeting Lara Trump in All-Caps Fox News Rant

California’s own “America’s favorite governor” is back at it, and this time, Gavin Newsom isn’t trolling Donald Trump himself, but the man’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump. The Democrat governor, who has made a sport of mocking Trump online, slipped right back into his Trump-esque keyboard warrior persona on social media this week, blasting Fox News and Lara Trump in all-caps fury.

“FOX (’EDITS THE TAPES’) NEWS MUST CANCEL THEIR WEEKEND STINKERS IMMEDIATELY!!!” – Newsom tweeted, leaning into his uncanny impression of Trump’s signature rant style. “THEY ARE VERY DISHONEST AND ALL THEY DO IS TRASH ME, GAVIN C. NEWSOM, AMERICA’S FAVORITE GOVERNOR.”

FOX (“EDITS THE TAPES”) NEWS MUST CANCEL THEIR WEEKEND STINKERS IMMEDIATELY!!! THEY ARE VERY DISHONEST AND ALL THEY DO IS TRASH ME, GAVIN C. NEWSOM, AMERICA’S FAVORITE GOVERNOR (AND MANY SAY THE MOST HANDSOME IN HISTORY, THANK YOU!). LARA TRUMP’S “SHOW” IS A TOTAL DISASTER. NO… — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 24, 2025

Trump himself is notorious for rage-posting about Fox programming, and Newsom seized the chance to turn that playbook back on him. “LARA TRUMP’S SHOW IS A TOTAL DISASTER,” – Newsom declared in another jab. “NO PERSONALITY, NO TALENT, VERY LOW ENERGY. SHE DESPERATELY NEEDS ‘COACHING’ FROM CRAZY FATHER-IN-LAW!!!”

Newsom’s New Target: Lara Trump

Lara Trump, married to Trump’s son Eric, has long been a Fox News figure. She joined the network in 2021 but stepped away the following year due to conflicts with her father-in-law’s presidential run. Since February, she’s been hosting My View With Lara Trump on Fox, a weekend program filled with MAGA-friendly talking points.

I LOVE JESSICA TARLOV OF THE FIVE. A REAL WINNER!!! — GCN https://t.co/0seqtadFbC — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 23, 2025

Her most recent episode touched on the so-called “Russia, Russia, Russia hoax,” the war in Ukraine, and her father-in-law’s recent meeting with Vladimir Putin. Newsom wasn’t even mentioned on air, but that didn’t stop him from pouncing with his Twitter-parody routine. Lara has previously swiped at Newsom, accusing him of “abandoning” California by letting illegal immigration spiral out of control — comments that almost certainly fueled Newsom’s latest trolling spree.

A Swipe, Then a Compliment

Amid the trolling, Newsom threw one surprising bouquet: Fox’s Jessica Tarlov, co-host of The Five. “A REAL WINNER,” he posted, praising the network’s one reliably dissenting voice on Trump. Tarlov herself noted on air that while Republicans may hate Newsom’s aggressive approach, it’s “absolutely working.”

But as for her co-hosts and Fox’s other weekend talent? Newsom didn’t hold back. “CANCEL THE ‘FOX NEWS STINKERS’ NOW! THEY SHOULD NOT BE ALLOWED TO STINK UP OUR AIRWAVES ANY LONGER! AND PLEASE NO MORE NEGATIVE ADS ABOUT ME!” – he demanded. He signed off like a parody politician caught in his own bit: “Thank you for your attention to this matter! — GCN.”

The Bigger Picture

This isn’t Newsom’s first round of trolling Trump world. The California governor has steadily sharpened his attacks, becoming one of the loudest Democratic counter-punchers in the age of Trump. His online persona — switching between polished politician and satirical internet showman — has earned him both fans and critics.

Whether you see it as sharp political theater or desperate attention-grabbing, one thing’s clear: Newsom has found a brand new Trump to spar with, and he’s not wasting a second getting under her skin.