Gavin Newsom Trolls Trump With Hilarious AI Clip, But Netizens Aren’t Impressed — “Your Team Should Be Ashamed”

California Governor Gavin Newsom savagely trolled President Donald Trump with a hilarious social media post on Thursday, December 11, 2025. He implied that the 79-year-old President, and his deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth won’t be in power much longer.

Newsom got under the skin of the Trump administration by spoofing footage of Homeland Security representatives. The Governor’s post came shortly after the White House shared a 31-second video of law enforcement officers arresting undocumented immigrants.

The White House used SZA and Keke Palmer’s novelty song Big Boys as the background track of the video. The song originally aired as part of a segment on a 2022 episode of Saturday Night Live and featured SZA singing the lines, “It’s cuffing season.”

The post from the White House’s official handle also referenced the track in its caption. “WE HEARD IT’S CUFFING SZN. Bad news for criminal illegal aliens. Great news for America,” it read.

The Trump administration used SZA’s lines to offer a glimpse into ICE raids. However, Newsom completely turned the narrative on its head by posting an AI-generated clip that blasted Trump and his trusted aides instead.

Newsom quoted the White House’s promotional clip with an altered version of the video made using AI. While the Governor also used the Big Boys track, his version of the clip showed agents arresting AI-generated avatars of Trump, Hegseth, and Miller.

One of the scenes in the video shows the powerful trio crying in the back of a police car. The clip ends with them being forced to do a perp walk in front of the media and the cops.



Gavin Newsom’s post left netizens divided. While some lauded the Governor for his savage attack on Trump, others called out his usage of AI content.

A supporter said, “Cuffing season hits different when justice prevails.”

Cuffing season hits different when justice prevails — Boost (@Boostmetax) December 11, 2025



Another user said Newsom can give Trump a run for his money when it comes to being a troll.

“Galvin is now a troll just like the president,” read the post.

Galvin is now a troll just like the president pic.twitter.com/J08DQf65Sp — Ray🔶 (@RACRaymond) December 10, 2025



However, not everyone was thrilled by the video. A MAGA supporter said that AI ads are ‘immoral’.

“AI-generated political ads are disgusting and immoral. I don’t care who weaponizes them. You and your team should be ashamed,” read the tweet.

AI generated political ads are disgusting and immoral; i don’t care who weaponizes them. you and your team should be ashamed. — Peter Twinklage (@PeterTwinklage) December 11, 2025

Another user said, “politicians shouldn’t use AI videos.”

Newsom’s critics also slammed him for using AI in the video despite regulating a crackdown of the technology in California. According to the Los Angeles Times, the governor vetoed a bill pushing for safer companion chatbots for children in the face of opposition from major tech companies.

Gavin Newsom signs law to Crack Down on AI deepfakes, then posts AI deepfakes Rules for thee but not for me pic.twitter.com/dii8YB3TJC pic.twitter.com/uNI7KLGrx6 — TaraBull (@TaraBull) December 11, 2025

Regardless of where you stand on Newsom’s use of AI to attack Trump, there’s no denying that he has mastered the art of making the right noises. So, will he be the face of the Democrats in the 2028 election? Tell will tell!