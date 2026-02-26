Gavin Newsom Trolls Trump Over Americans Leaving in Record Numbers

It looks like the feud continues between California Governor Gavin Newsom and President Donald Trump. The governor recently mocked the POTUS after a Wall Street Journal article revealed that more people were leaving America, calling it the “death of the American dream.” This is possibly Newsom’s sharpest criticism yet.

It looks like the hits just keep on coming for Trump from Newsom. The Democrat shared an article showing a trend dubbed ‘the Donald dash,’ which refers to Americans moving to other countries like Europe or the former Soviet states.

WOW. Americans are leaving the USA in record numbers! Under Trump, the American Dream is DEAD! pic.twitter.com/be18splY1W — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) February 26, 2026

With daily expenses increasing and healthcare slowly becoming too costly, many have been seen either moving out of or at least considering leaving the country. This contradicts Trump’s promise to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, which continues to grow with each passing day. This is pretty much what Newsom zeroed in on while mocking the POTUS.

Netizens were quick to share their reactions in a slew of memes, ridicule, and mockery against Trump. Many even appeared to agree with Newsom. Some shared their personal struggles with the cost of living in the US, especially those with children. They also praised him for roasting Trump.

One user said in agreement, “Exactly! Trump’s chaos and grit have killed the American dream.” The user added, “Record numbers fleeing prove it—MAGA America is a nightmare.” A second user mentioned, “If my job would let me work outside the country, I’d be gone.”

A third one brought up the trend and joked, “The new American dream is not being here; it’s the Big Donald Dash.” A fourth user pondered on the reason why people were possibly hopping on trend and explained, “If you have kids, you need low-cost living, quality education, and public safety…” The user continued to point out, “But those (…) dying in the US (…) have been prospering in the Middle East and Southeast Asia.”

Many appeared to agree with Newsom’s mockery of Trump. But others turned on the governor instead. That’s because eagle-eyed netizens noticed something in the article Newsom shared. The record number of people leaving was from California, the state where Newsom is the governor. So is he also part of the problem? Well, the netizens who found this key detail think so.

More like people are leaving California in record numbers! pic.twitter.com/kZqYl7Igdv — ᴛʜᴇᴏ ᴡɪʟʟɪᴀᴍꜱ (@22Lamb22) February 26, 2026

A first user joked, “No, we’re just leaving California.” Another one shared, “They’re also leaving California in record numbers. California dreamin’ is dead!” A third one mentioned, “No one wants to live in California; no one can afford to…”

A fourth one asked, “I couldn’t afford to leave California; think that’s Trump alone?” Similarly, many slammed Newsom for his remarks just like they did with Trump. This prompted a rather mixed reaction.

Besides the Donald Dash joke, are social media users right to ask whether the American dream is really dead? The dream itself represents security financially and promises freedom and hope for a better life.

Recent events lend some weight to Newsom’s claim. These include the fatal Minneapolis shootings by ICE officers, rising healthcare costs, and soaring home prices. There is no clear answer right now. The Trump administration says it remains focused on curbing the affordability crisis. And of course, keep the American dream Newsom claims is dead, alive.