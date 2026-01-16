Gavin Newsom Trolls Stephen Miller’s Suggestion to Resurrect Star Trek’s Popularity; Tweets “He saw an alien…”

Governor Gavin Newsom has once again gotten on the nerves of Stephen Miller. This time, it comes from the latter’s suggestion on how Star Trek can resurrect its popularity.

On January 16, 2026, Miller decided to share his critical opinion on X, replying to a tweet that the sci-fi franchise can still be saved if they mend their relationship with William Shatner. That was not all, because he also wanted to give him total creative control.

The original post had a ton of comments on how the franchise has fallen off a cliff as it attempted to please the woke viewers. An X user wrote how they turn these “masculine franchises” into “feminist slop,” and it is intentional, making them commit “cultural vandalism.” Another user called Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, showing a bunch of “g*y aliens.”

Tragic. But it’s not too late for @paramountplus to save the franchise. Step 1: Reconcile with @WilliamShatner and give him total creative control. https://t.co/HRMDcYeBnU — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) January 16, 2026

Longtime viewers would remember that Gene Roddenberry’s Star Trek: The Original Series was immensely different, as it did not adhere to modern beliefs. The show believed in showcasing its story boldly and sometimes controversially, often using its female characters to appeal to male viewers.

Fan-favorite characters like Uhura and Yeoman Rand were portrayed with a mix of beauty and brains, featured in appealing, form-fitting uniforms and short skirts as they performed their respective duties. The Original Series did not shy away from highlighting its female cast’s femininity and often portrayed them as confident figures who embraced their beauty.

Disappointingly or not, later series began moving away from casting stereotypical skinny, blonde actresses designed primarily to appeal to male fans. As the franchise expanded with new series, it shifted its focus from pleasing male viewers to embracing modern tropes of women’s empowerment, progress, and the idea of humans and aliens living together in harmony.

The clip that Miller replied to also featured an alien form. As a result, it remains unclear whether Gavin Newsom intended to poke fun at the political adviser with his satirical tweet.

Stephen Miller saw an alien on the bridge and started drafting an executive order. https://t.co/xWygWEZvz2 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) January 16, 2026

While the original intention behind the tweet remains unknown, it is quite evident that Miller is against undocumented immigrants. In 2025, Miller encouraged ICE to carry out an immigration sweep in Los Angeles.

According to reports from the Washington Examiner (via Salon), Stephen Miller met with ICE’s 50 field heads and ordered them to “just go out there and arrest illegal aliens.” Furthermore, he instructed law enforcement agents to target Home Depot locations, where workers often gather to find work. The order led to protests in the city.

Consequently, President Donald Trump decided to deploy 2,000 National Guard troops and nearly 700 Marines to Los Angeles. Miller believes that under the leadership of the POTUS, ICE agents can make 3,000 arrests per day, and that number will continue to increase.