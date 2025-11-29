Gavin Newsom Torches Trump: “Welcome to Trump’s Golden Era!” As Thanksgiving Prices Explode

Gavin Newsom, the California Governor, has come out of the Thanksgiving pleasantries during the holiday, reflecting on the person who is responsible for their meals on Turkey Day being more expensive, and it is none other than President Donald Trump himself. The press office of Newsom has quite caught the attention of people recently, concerning their jokes against Trump’s rhetoric as well as their social media posting style.

They came up with a screenshot of the Drudge Report homepage, highlighting the skyrocketing increase in the price of turkey this year. The post includes the caption – “A tariff thanksgiving.” It also said, “Turkey price up 24%, grim retail sales, consumer confidence spirals.” The governor’s office further strengthened its caption by saying all in caps, “Welcome to Trump’s golden era!”

Breaking: Thanksgiving travel in California means families should brace for shockingly high prices at the pump. Governor Gavin Newsom’s war on energy has crippled the state’s ability to produce and refine its own fuel, causing massive shortages and soaring costs. Since Newsom… pic.twitter.com/prSvoVw8io — Andrew Hart (@realahart) November 24, 2025 The governor’s team, in one of their earlier post, trolled the President, as they usually do, by posting a picture of the commander-in-chief with his head being photoshopped into the body of a turkey. The picture was reportedly taken from his Time magazine cover, which was described as “super bad” and “the worst of all time’ by the President himself. “Happy Thanksgiving to everyone, except the turkey who incited the storming of the dinner table,” Newsom’s press office wrote.The Drudge Report’s headline concerns an analysis from The Times of London, which reflected on the increased prices that Americans can expect during the holiday season. Reports also say that families will most probably spend 9% more than they did last year, and the average meal cost will increase from $98.37 to $107 this year. Happy Thanksgiving, California! 🦃 Wishing everyone a safe, healthy holiday surrounded by loved ones. pic.twitter.com/L20A8CxpGe — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) November 27, 2025

However, on top of all of these has been the turkey, the biggest price hike for the holiday meal. According to the analysis made by The Times, a 12lb turkey costs wholesalers this year about $19, which is an increase of almost 70% more than last autumn. That further says that grocery stores will now charge $25 for that bird, representing a 25% increase from last year. But here’s the interesting fact – some markets charge their turkeys as loss leaders, meaning that they are pricing them at cheaper rates, which encourages their customers to get the rest of their Thanksgiving sides from their establishments.