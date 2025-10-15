Gavin Newsom Tells Trump to ‘Remigrate’ as He Digs Into His Family’s Immigration History – Netizens Aren’t Having It!

California Governor Gavin Newsom has never been the one to shy away from publicly trolling Donald Trump and questioning his judgment and policies about immigration. As ICE continues to wreak havoc in different parts of America, Newsom recently pointed out Trump’s history of immigration and hinted that the President should “remigrate.”

Newsom’s post comprised a part of an article published on History.com, which reads, “Trump is the son, and grandson, of immigrants: German on his father’s side, and Scottish on his mother’s. None of his grandparents, and only one of his parents, was born in the United States or spoke English as their mother tongue. (His mother’s parents, from the remote Scottish Outer Hebrides, lived in a majority Gaelic-speaking community.)”

The article further read, “Friedrich Trump came to the United States amid a flood of Germans—nearly 1 million made the journey to settle in America between 1880 and 1885.”

The article clearly highlights Trump’s immigrant roots. According to the article, “Donald Trump’s international origins make him relatively unusual among American presidents. Of the last 10 presidents, only two—Trump and Barack Obama—have had a parent born outside of the United States. Trump’s own immediate family has been similarly international: Two of his three wives became naturalized American citizens, originally from the Czech Republic and Slovenia.”

It further adds, “Only one of his five children, Tiffany, is the child of two American-born citizens, while his daughter, Ivanka, is the first Jewish member of the First Family in American history. But so far as his biographers have been able to tell, none of his international roots extends to Sweden.”

As Newsom suggested remigration for Trump, given his roots, netizens reacted in varied ways. While some agreed that the same immigration rules should be applied to Trump, some spoke against it and mentioned that the present administration is only after illegal immigrants and not the legal ones, like Trump’s family was.

Stop conflating legal immigrants with illegal immigrants. You’re incredibly insulting to people who followed the rules to get to the US. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 15, 2025

One user, who clearly supports Newsom’s post, commented, “Trump and JD Vance married to immigrants… screaming about how much they hate immigrants. You can’t make hypocrisy this cheap at Walmart.”

However, another user who did not agree with Newsom’s stance, said, “It’s almost as if Democrats strawman the Republican position by thinking we’re against all legal immigration when we’re against ILLEGAL immigration and want to reduce the foreign-born population from its current unprecedented level (16%) to at least our historical average (9%).”

A third user wanted some clarification, asking, “If we had stopped immigration a few generations ago, we wouldn’t have Trump. Is that the point your making?” Another one had a humorous take to offer, as they said, “Remember he eats taco salads. He loves immigrants!”

With netizens showing mixed reactions and Newsom standing firm and clear on his point, it now remains to be seen if Trump has anything to say on this matter or if he just chooses to ignore this and move forward.