Gavin Newsom Takes a Sharp Swipe at Pete Hegseth With Blurry Photo Jab

California Governor Gavin Newsom took a dig at Pete Hegseth’s alleged former drinking habits. He shared a picture from the White House Christmas party, where the lights apparently seemed blurred, and Newsom stated, “The Pete Hegseth filter.” Not to mention that it is the most recent social media attack coming from his side against any of the key members of the Trump administration.

Hegseth, the Secretary of War, was pursued into the role concerning accusations that he got drunk to an extent that his former colleagues became concerned. Multiple current as well as former employees at Fox, who had worked who worked with Pete Hegseth during this time, stated that they smelled alcohol on him before he went on air, according to the last year reports by NBC.

“Everyone would be talking about it behind the scenes before he went on the air,” one of the former Fox employees said. Reports also say that a whistle-blower described Hegseth’s tenure as the president of Concerned Veterans for America, from 2013 until 2016, where he could get drunk to the point he’d need to be “carried out of the organization’s events.”Tim Parlatore, the then lawyer of Hegseth, stated, “We’re not going to comment on outlandish claims laundered through The New Yorker by a petty and jealous disgruntled former associate of Mr. Hegseth’s. Get back to us when you try your first attempt at actual journalism.”

Besides, a spokeperson for the Trump transition team also came up and said, “These disgusting allegations are completely unfounded and false, and anyone peddling these defamatory lies to score political cheap shots is sickening. As a decorated combat veteran, Pete has never done anything to jeopardize that, and he is treating his nomination as the most important deployment of his life.” Newsom has accompanied his social media efforts this year, and is seen using the same methods on multiple occasions that Trump uses against him.

Besides, on Saturday he posted a picture of Joe Biden, the former President, adding an overlay that reads, “The Best President in Modern American History,” accompanied by the caption “TRUE.” The press office account on X platform of Governor Newsom has made a habit of mocking the Trump administration over the last several months, seemingly beginning after Trump ordered the National Guard troops into Los Angeles in June. Last week, the account also mocked a memo released by the White House disclosing that the President underwent an MRI in October as part of preventative screening for men his age, says the memo from the physician.