Content warning: The article mentions details about the shootings in Minnesota.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has new thoughts about his long-time Republican rival, Donald Trump. Trump reportedly said he felt “worse” about the death of Renee Good than Alex Pretti because Good’s parents were his supporters.

In response to the allegedly insensitive remarks, Gavin Newsom said on X, “something is deeply wrong with this man.”

The 79-year-old made the remarks during an interview with Fox News while discussing two fatal shootings in Minneapolis involving ICE agents.

Trump said, “Bottom line, it was terrible,” after the shootings in Minneapolis. The first incident occurred on January 24, when Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse who worked with veterans, was shot and killed by a Border Patrol agent.

Something is deeply wrong with this man. https://t.co/XnPu8R89fc — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 28, 2026

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claimed Pretti was shot after allegedly brandishing a gun. The victim’s family criticized this statement. They said Pretti’s firearm was legally owned and had been removed before the shooting.

They added that video footage shows he was holding a phone, not a firearm. Gavin Newsom rejected the administration’s framing, accusing Trump of undermining gun rights while referencing the Second Amendment.

“The NRA unequivocally believes that all law-abiding citizens have a right to keep and bear arms anywhere they have a legal right to be,” he wrote in a separate post.

“The Trump administration does not believe in the 2nd Amendment. Good to know,” he further added. The Second Amendment allows citizens to keep a firearm for protection.

It officially reads, “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

Meanwhile, before Pretti, 37-year-old preschool teacher Renee Good was shot on January 7 while driving with her wife, Becca, in Minneapolis. She reportedly refused officers’ requests to exit the vehicle and attempted to drive away, which led to the encounter.

ICE agent Jonathon Ross fired at Good as chaos unfolded. Ongoing protests claim Renee Good was only trying to escape. Homeland Security said the agent acted in self-defense after Good allegedly tried to injure Ross, who was hospitalized.

The Trump administration announced its mass immigration policy last year as the President began his second term. Under the policy, illegal immigrants with a criminal record who entered the country are detained and deported, but the operation allegedly became an excuse to abuse, detain, shoot, and deport people with no record of crime or any other wrongdoing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caroline Gleich (@carolinegleich)

Both Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti were also U.S. citizens with no criminal record. He was born in Illinois and attended high school in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Pretti graduated from the University of Minnesota in 2011.

Previously, Newsom has publicly spoken about his hatred for the GOP party and Trump several times. During a candid interview on “The Shawn Ryan Show” on July 14, 2025, he launched into evident criticism over Trump’s policies and personal conduct. Newsom called the president a “son of a [expletive].”

Donald Trump does not support the 2nd Amendment. https://t.co/9ZKSwitiTn — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 27, 2026

The conversation began with Newsom discussing his admiration for California, but quickly shifted toward Trump’s actions during his presidency, particularly Trump’s crude decisions towards immigration and law enforcement.

Gavin Newsom specifically accused Trump of exaggerating the situation in Los Angeles by claiming it was “under siege,” and asserted that the administration’s deployment of thousands of National Guard troops purposefully disrupted California’s decorum and created unwanted chaos.