Gavin Newsom Reacts ‘Beyond Parody’ To ‘Make America Safe Again’ Banner At The DOJ

As President Donald Trump continues to emblazon his name on every surface in Washington DC, the bane in his life, California Governor Gavin Newsom has reacted. The “Make America Safe Again” banner is yet another symbol of the POTUS and Newsom quickly headed to X (formerly Twitter) to share an image of the banner on the building.

Newsom shared a tweet by Hannah Rabinowitz from February 19, including a photo of the new banner. In his inimitable style, the California Governor captioned the post, “Beyond Parody. How many dictatorship-style monuments, building name changes, and fake awards do Americans have to endure?

The large banner features Donald Trump’s face and was hung on the exterior of the Department of Justice headquarters on Thursday, in yet another physical display of the POTUS’ efforts to exert power over the law enforcement agency.

Meanwhile, as Trump banners have appeared outside other agencies across Washington DC, the decision to hang one on the Department of Justice building is thought by some to be a symbol of the erosion of the department’s tradition of independence from the control of the White House.

Hung between two columns of one corner of the DOJ building, the banner reads, “Make America Safe Again” – a slogan used by the Trump administration to brag of its efforts to stop illegal immigration and violent crime.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Pam Bondi, has placed herself as Trump’s chief supporter and protector, including at the recent hearings about the Epstein files. Unlike her predecessors, who kept at arms’ length from the White House to ensure the impartiality of prosecutions and investigations, Bondi is fully on the POTUS’ side.

Moreover, as accusations have swirled around the westernization of the Department of Justice, Trump officials deny this. Rather they blame the Biden administration for having politicized law enforcement, including two federal criminal cases against Trump himself, that were abandoned following his win in the 2024 election.

The Department of Justice made an official statement on Thursday, saying it was proud to “celebrate 250 years of our great country and our historic work to make America safe again at President Trump’s direction.”

The Trump administration has opened investigations into a number of the president’s perceived enemies, which amplifies concerns that the DOJ is being used to take revenge on the president’s political foes.

One thing Americans can be sure of, Gavin Newsom will be quick to react to Trump’s continued push for his own Golden Age, while placing his name on every surface of the city. One of the worst is The Kennedy Center, renamed Trump-Kennedy Center. Performers canceled their bookings, leading to Trump closing the center for two years, allegedly for renovation.