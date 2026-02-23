Gavin Newsom Pardons Criminal Illegal Immigrant, Blocking ICE Deportation Despite Final Removal Order

California Governor Gavin Newsom is facing sharp federal criticism after pardoning Somboon Phaymany, a criminal illegal immigrant who had previously been placed in removal proceedings following his conviction.

Phaymany was 19 years old at the time of his conviction in California to a New York Post report. As a result of the case, he lost his green card and was later placed into immigration removal proceedings. In 2019, an immigration judge issued a final order of removal against him, which would allow ICE deportation to proceed.

Despite that history, Newsom granted Phaymany executive clemency in December 2025. In the official pardon notice, Gavin Newsom wrote: “This act of clemency for Mr. Phaymany does not minimize or forgive his conduct or the harm it caused. It does recognize the work he has done since to transform himself.” The governor cited evidence of rehabilitation and personal reform as justification for restoring his civic rights.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a pardon to Somboon Phaymany, erasing his 1997 conviction on 10 counts of premeditated attempted murder and effectively shielding him from being deported by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.https://t.co/bAC9tVMKLH pic.twitter.com/nuYwu9NSBF — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) February 23, 2026

Phaymany had applied for executive clemency early last year, beginning the formal process that ultimately resulted in the pardon. Federal officials argue that the governor’s action directly altered Phaymany’s immigration standing. The Department of Homeland Security stated that the pardon allows him to “re-open immigration proceedings rather than be removed from the U.S. and will be able to remain in California communities.”

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin strongly condemned the move, saying, “Gavin Newsom’s pardon took away this attempted murderer’s qualifying convictions that made him removable from the U.S.” In a separate statement, she added, “Governor Newsom pardoning an illegal alien convicted of attempted murder, so he can remain in our country is absolute INSANITY. These are the criminal illegal aliens he and his sanctuary politicians are protecting. He is putting the lives of all Americans at risk.”

Under federal immigration law, certain felony convictions serve as legal grounds for removal. While a gubernatorial pardon does not erase the conviction itself, it can eliminate the specific legal basis that makes an individual deportable.

Gavin Newsom pardons criminal illegal migrant convicted for attempted murder: DHS https://t.co/F8axncOeIi pic.twitter.com/8NqZqhLabQ — New York Post (@nypost) February 23, 2026

The controversy comes amid broader tension between California officials and federal immigration authorities. Earlier this month, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement sent a formal letter to Gavin Newsom and the state’s attorney general urging them to halt “sanctuary” policies that allow criminal undocumented immigrants to be released from local custody rather than transferred to federal authorities.