Gavin Newsom Mocks Trump With ‘Signature’ Kneepads After State Of The Union Speech

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is once again taking shots at Donald Trump. This time, with a sarcastic product he unveiled shortly after the President’s latest State of the Union address.

As per The Irish Star, after a couple of hours of the president’s Tuesday night speech, Newsom posted digitally altered images on X promoting what he named “Trump Signature” kneepads.

The bright red pads, stamped with a signature resembling the president, were shown in mock advertisements, including one image of a box truck driving past Trump Tower with the kneepads displayed on its side.

In another image, the kneepads appeared on a shelf next to black “Make America Great Again” hats and cups labelled “Trump 45/47.” This was a direct reference to the U.S. president’s non-consecutive terms in office.

“WOW. STOPPED BY AFTER DON’S ‘BIG’ SPEECH. TRUMP ‘SIGNATURE’ KNEE PADS. NOW IN TRUMP TOWER NYC!!” Newsom wrote in the post, mocking what he described as excessive praise for the president during the address.

Gavin Newsom shamelessly uses NYC book tour stop to promote $100 ‘Trump signature’ kneepads Doubt middle America will appreciate him peddling smuthttps://t.co/uE8C6iSSrS — NotBorg (@MagaDplorable) February 25, 2026

The gag is part of a broader political message Newsom has been involved in for months. The kneepads, which are featured on his Campaign for Democracy website, are marketed as symbolic protest merchandise. They are aimed at critics of Trump’s influence over corporations, universities, and law firms.

A description on the site reads: “For all your groveling to Trump needs — now in Republican red. For the low, low price of your soul. ‘Newsom Kneepads.’”

The page notes that any “purchase” is treated as a donation to Campaign for Democracy and that the items are union-printed and made in the United States. As of this week, the site does not appear to include a checkout function.

Newsom first introduced the kneepad concept earlier this year during an appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Speaking to an international audience, he showcased one of the red pads and criticized institutions he thought were bending towards the Trump administration.

“The last round of knee pads sold out, just as our law firms are selling out. Many American universities are selling out, and yes, many corporate leaders are selling out to this administration,” Newsom said at the time. “These are available in bulk, too,” he added, drawing laughter from the crowd.

Newson’s latest take coincided with Trump’s State of the Union speech, which highlighted his administration’s immigration policies, military initiatives, and economic agenda. Supporters described the address as forceful and confident, while critics called it divisive.

Newsom is widely viewed as a potential 2028 Democratic presidential contender and has frequently clashed with the current president over immigration enforcement, environmental policy, and federal funding. He has previously referred to one of his speeches as a “State of the Snooze” and has accused him of behaving like a “spoiled child.”

At first I thought Trump had said this and thought it an example of Trump being too crude. Nope. It was Gavin Newsom: “Newsom made headlines last month at the World Economic Forum in Davos when he declared that he “should have brought a bunch of kneepads for all the world… — The Real GOP 🇺🇸 (@TheRealGOP) February 15, 2026

“Forgive me, because I know our time is limited, but, you know, I started a patriot’s store,” Newsom said toward the end of the event. “I have new Trump Signature Series kneepads now.”

As political tensions continue to rise heading into the next election cycle, Gavin Newsom’s humour enhances the increasingly sharp tone that is defining the national conversation.