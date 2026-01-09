Gavin Newsom Hits Back After Trump Labels Him “Incompetent Leader” — Calls Him a “Senile President”

Gavin Newsom is once again engaged in a war of words with Donald Trump. The California Governor and the POTUS never miss an opportunity to sling mud at each other on social media platforms.

On January 8, 2026, Trump took to Truth Social to slam Newsom and called him an ‘incompetent leader’ for failing to rebuild homes for the Los Angeles wildfire victims a year after the tragedy.

Trump wrote, “Incompetent California ‘Leaders,’ headed by Governor Gavin Newsc–, and a traveling Mayor who likes Africa better than the USA (she chose to go there rather than stay home and fight the worst fire in California history!), are absolutely unable to get people permits to rebuild there homes. All Federal permits have been issued and received, long ago!!!”

There is no such thing as a “federal permit” to rebuild homes — so nothing has been “issued” by the senile President. What hasn’t been delivered is federal disaster relief. One year later, survivors are still waiting. pic.twitter.com/FDtZw41UJZ — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) January 9, 2026

As always, Newsom did not hold back. The Press Office of the Governor took to X to reply to Trump and called him ‘senile.’ They revealed that contrary to Trump’s claims, there is no federal permit for rebuilding homes.

Targeting the federal government, the Press Office wrote that California citizens are instead waiting for a disaster relief fund that has not been released for a year.

The online exchange comes just days after the Department of Transportation announced that it would be withholding $160 million from California after the state government failed to revoke the driver’s licenses of 17,000 immigrants.

The department had earlier stopped funding of $40 million for the state, citing that the government had not enforced the English proficiency requirement for applicants.

Announcing the decision, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said, “It’s reckoning day for Gavin Newsom and California.”

He added, “Our demands were simple: follow the rules, revoke the unlawfully-issued licenses to dangerous foreign drivers, and fix the system so this never happens again. Gavin Newsom has failed to do so – putting the needs of illegal immigrants over the safety of the American people.”

To @realDonaldTrump: Your actions are cruel, unjust, and illegal. Consider this your warning. California will keep fighting — and winning. pic.twitter.com/v2iMpVkOcr — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 8, 2026

Newsom has not yet responded to these allegations. On the other hand, he decided to take on the Trump administration on another key issue: deployment of ICE agents in cities.

The Governor took to his personal account on X and issued a stern warning to Trump by writing, “To @realDonaldTrump: Your actions are cruel, unjust, and illegal. Consider this your warning. California will keep fighting — and winning.”

While the two politicians continue to fire shots at each other, victims of the LA wildfires still await relief. Now that the Transportation Department has also withheld millions of dollars, it is the people of California who will eventually suffer due to the tussle between the federal and state governments.