Gavin Newsom Goes Nuclear at DealBook Summit – Says CEOs Are ‘Bending the Knee’ to Trump and Throwing Democracy Under the Bus

California’s governor has taken his trolling off Twitter (or X) and is now doing it live. Gavin Newsom recently appeared at the annual DealBook Summit, hosted by The New York Times in New York City.

While speaking at the event, Gov. Newsom delivered a sharp critique of leaders from the legal, academic, and corporate establishments. Many of these leaders were present at the event. He directly accused them of selling out by aligning themselves with Donald Trump and his unethical business policies.

Sitting among the very people he was criticizing, Newsom did not hold back. At one point, he projected an image of a satirical product, the “Trump Signature” kneepad, which he claimed was available at Patriot stores.

Gavin Newsom Slams CEOs At DealBook Summit For Bowing To Trump https://t.co/KtzfQbYDFC — Deborah Bonanno (@BonannoDeborah) December 3, 2025

The kneepad served as a metaphor for what Newsom was implying- bowing down and groveling before Trump.

“Some of you may need to buy them in bulk,” Newsom said to the CEOs, university presidents, and heads of law firms. His remarks made clear the frustration felt by the governor and by many others toward leaders who were expected to move the country forward, not switch sides for the number of zeros in their bank accounts.

He further emphasized his point about these leaders bending the knee to President Trump by joking that the kneepads were already sold out. He equated the demand for the product to people willingly selling out for their own profit.

Cailfornia Gov. Gavin Newsom made a surprising suggestion to the Democratic Party at the DealBook Summit: “Be more culturally normal.”@GavinNewsom has been on a quest for the last year to examine why Democrats lost so badly in 2024. pic.twitter.com/b1jnnKxgI5 — DealBook (@dealbook) December 3, 2025

One might find this theatrical, dramatic, or even unnecessary. But in an era where political narratives often run on social media posts and AI-generated memes, these barbs struck the right chord. Behind the jokes was a much darker warning from Gov. Newsom: if Democrats do not regain control of the House soon, the country may be lost to authoritarianism.

Newsom talked about past interference attempts in California elections and the possibility of similar incidents in national elections. He also warned businesses that their support for state capitalism undermines democratic norms.

The governor did not mince words when he accused institutions of using their influence and resources to protect their own interests while throwing democracy under the bus. “Selling out this country, our future, our republic,” he charged, insisting that these establishments care only about money, profit, and access to power.

Newsom Warns That Trump Is ‘Trying to Wreck This Country’ – The New York Times https://t.co/mYrV9Re1ya — Fernando Oliver, Esq. (@Fernand46357857) December 4, 2025

Newsom’s approach was clearly hostile and borne of frustration at seeing leaders give in to Trump rather than standing their ground for their country and its people. However, his clever use of satire, mockery, and parody made the message easier to digest. His talk about kneepads and the Patriot Store was a calculated jab at those in the room.

At one point, Newsom begrudgingly acknowledged the growing alliance between private power and political dominance. It is an alliance, he says, he is positioning himself to challenge. In doing so, he has placed himself squarely as a potential voice of resistance. Brandon Sanderson would be proud.