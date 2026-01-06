Gavin Newsom Embarrasses Stephen Miller’s Wife Katie on X

Katie Miller slammed Gavin Newsom by reposting his photo and caption. However, she made a major mistake and mixed up the dates. In response, Newsom corrected Miller’s error, making her attempt to criticize him appear futile.

She posted about the Palisades fire anniversary, targeting Newsom over slow housing construction. Her claim was incorrect, as the exact date is January 7. The governor’s press office corrected her, saying, “The anniversary is Wednesday – not tomorrow.”

More than 400 people lost their lives in the fire. The Palisades fire was considered one of the worst natural disasters in the region. Moreover, more than 50,000 acres burned, and 16,000 homes were destroyed. The fire, which started on January 7, was finally contained on January 31. The official death toll differed from later estimates, as indirect effects such as smoke exposure and respiratory conditions also impacted residents.

The anniversary is Wednesday — not tomorrow — Katie. Oof. With $22.4 billion in insurance payouts and 2,617 permits approved by locals, multiple homes have been rebuilt. LA’s recovery is one of the fastest in modern history — and there is MUCH more we need to do! https://t.co/QcXGxYh5xC — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) January 5, 2026

Even after she was proven wrong, she mocked Newsom with another post in all caps. Miller’s podcast fans agreed with her but several didn’t share the same views.

Many X users also corrected Miller. One user pointed out it takes up to two years to build a luxury home, “ there was clean up & insurance headaches to deal with. Perhaps a better argument would be how many permits submitted have been approved?”

Another one posted, “Not all homes burned down. 80% of them are well on their way; construction (STATEWIDE) takes about 2-3 years in CA start to finish for a 3-4M property.”

Donald Trump’s reckless, inhumane immigration raids have destroyed communities and have had massive negative impacts on efforts to rebuild from the LA fires. His actions have been disastrous across the board. pic.twitter.com/80LH68JUx0 — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) January 6, 2026



The construction of new homes after an accident or fire is usually slow due to several reasons. Insurance companies’ payments often delay the work. Newsom also called out the Trump administration and the ICE raids for slowing down the rebuilding process. He also blamed shortage of labor and the tariffs.

Miller and Newsom also clashed on another issue when Miller posted a US flag on Greenland’s map. To this, Newsom’s office replied with a fake, edited Russian passport for Miller. The post has 1.9 million views and almost 40k likes. Turns out Miller will keep on being a Newsom critic and the back and forth will continue.