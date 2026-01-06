2026 New Year Giveaway
News

Gavin Newsom Embarrasses Stephen Miller’s Wife Katie on X

Published on: January 6, 2026 at 10:41 AM ET

He called her out for posting wrong information

Diksha
Written By Diksha
News Writer
Divya Verma
Edited By Divya Verma
Senior Editor
Gavin Newsom’s stern reply to Katie Miller’s X post
Gavin Newsom corrected Katie Miller’s wrong claims about the Palisades fire. (Image Source: Gage Skidmore/ Wikimedia Commons; Katie Miller/X)

Katie Miller slammed Gavin Newsom by reposting his photo and caption. However, she made a major mistake and mixed up the dates. In response, Newsom corrected Miller’s error, making her attempt to criticize him appear futile.

She posted about the Palisades fire anniversary, targeting Newsom over slow housing construction. Her claim was incorrect, as the exact date is January 7. The governor’s press office corrected her, saying, “The anniversary is Wednesday – not tomorrow.”

More than 400 people lost their lives in the fire. The Palisades fire was considered one of the worst natural disasters in the region. Moreover, more than 50,000 acres burned, and 16,000 homes were destroyed. The fire, which started on January 7, was finally contained on January 31. The official death toll differed from later estimates, as indirect effects such as smoke exposure and respiratory conditions also impacted residents.

Even after she was proven wrong, she mocked Newsom with another post in all caps. Miller’s podcast fans agreed with her but several didn’t share the same views.

Many X users also corrected Miller. One user pointed out it takes up to two years to build a luxury home, “ there was clean up & insurance headaches to deal with. Perhaps a better argument would be how many permits submitted have been approved?”

Another one posted, “Not all homes burned down. 80% of them are well on their way; construction (STATEWIDE) takes about 2-3 years in CA start to finish for a 3-4M property.”


The construction of new homes after an accident or fire is usually slow due to several reasons. Insurance companies’ payments often delay the work. Newsom also called out the Trump administration and the ICE raids for slowing down the rebuilding process. He also blamed shortage of labor and the tariffs.

Miller and Newsom also clashed on another issue when Miller posted a US flag on Greenland’s map. To this, Newsom’s office replied with a fake, edited Russian passport for Miller. The post has 1.9 million views and almost 40k likes. Turns out Miller will keep on being a Newsom critic and the back and forth will continue. 

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *