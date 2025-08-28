Gavin Newsom Drops Terrifying Trump Prediction After His Latest Move

California Governor Gavin Newsom pulled no punches at the Politico “The California Agenda: Sacramento Summit” this Wednesday, issuing what sounded like a full-blown warning: Americans are going to “lose their country” if President Donald Trump isn’t stopped.

Newsom didn’t just toss around dramatic language; he hit hard. “You will lose your country, I am absolutely convinced. You’ve seen it, he tried to steal the last election, he’s trying to rig it in plain sight.” Then came his jab at Trump’s taste for extravagance. “Who spends 200 million on a ballroom then leaves?” he asked, referencing Trump’s lavish plans for the White House. For Newsom, this was never about policy debates; it was about raw power.

GOV. @GavinNewsom: “I don’t think Trump wants another election — who spends $200 Million on a ballroom then leaves? He tried to light democracy on fire… this is simply the most destructive and damaging individual in my lifetime.” pic.twitter.com/0gboLkmDzC — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) August 28, 2025

The governor’s tone only sharpened as he added, “The rule of law is being replaced by the rule of Don.” He painted federal agencies like ICE and Border Patrol as Trump’s private army, claiming they were operating more in service to the president himself than the American people. He even raised the chilling prospect that federal agents could show up at polling stations in the future, a move that would send democracy itself into a tailspin.

And he didn’t stop there. Newsom recounted a bizarre February meeting in the Oval Office where Trump, pointing at a portrait of Franklin D. Roosevelt, mused about serving more than two terms. Newsom said, “I know exactly what you mean,” before Trump launched into a riff about wanting a third term. That comment alone has fueled growing fears that Trump isn’t shy about pushing beyond constitutional limits.

If that sounds far-fetched, Newsom pointed to the physical evidence: he’s received about two dozen “Trump 2028” hats from the president’s supporters, a not-so-subtle nod to another run. Trump has claimed he would “probably not” seek a third term, but Newsom warned that taking him at his word is dangerously naïve.

Gavin Newsom just revealed that world leaders mock Trump behind his back “I’ve had the privilege of meeting many foreign leaders. They’re laughing behind his back. I’ve had dozens… He’s being played everywhere. It’s an embarrassment.” pic.twitter.com/2XM34FqxyT — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) August 28, 2025

Newsom is backing an ambitious redistricting effort in California aimed at flipping five Republican-held seats to Democrats, a move that could tip the balance of power in the House. Nicknamed the “Election Rigging Response Act,” the initiative is being framed as a direct counterattack to GOP gerrymanders in Texas and other states. If successful, it would not only cement Newsom’s reputation as a political brawler but also change the map heading into the next election cycle.

Here is your morning reminder that Donald Trump is the “defund the police” President. He has cut over $2 BILLION for law enforcement and has overseen the largest increase in homicide rates in recorded US history. Stop the defund, Don! — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 28, 2025

The governor is also fighting Trump on legal grounds. His lawsuit against the administration argues that Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops in Los Angeles was unconstitutional, claiming the move amounted to weaponizing the military for political ends. The Ninth Circuit is reviewing the case, and a ruling could have significant consequences for the extent of a president’s authority to deploy federal forces against their own citizens.

Meanwhile, Newsom’s profile is rising nationally. Between his policy pushes, his meme-worthy one-liners, and his willingness to go toe-to-toe with Trump, he’s increasingly seen as a leading Democratic voice for 2028. Admirers call him bold, critics call him reckless, but no one doubts that his voice is cutting through.

In his closing remarks at the summit, Newsom urged Americans to “wake up.” He warned, “We’re losing this country in real time, this is not bloviation, this is not exaggeration.”