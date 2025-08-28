Gavin Newsom Dismisses Trump’s Claim World Leaders ‘Respect Him’ – Reveals ‘They’re Laughing Behind His Back’

Donald Trump is convinced world leaders have nothing but “respect” for him, while Gavin Newsom seems to think otherwise. The California Governor addressed the President’s claim while revealing what the political figures really think about the President of America. Newsom even claimed that some figures are “laughing” at Trump.

President Trump has been confident about holding a significant position in geopolitics. The 79-year-old is often heard bragging about how he is playing a major role in brokering peace between several war-ridden countries. He is often heard bragging about how world political leaders “respect” him.

Gavin Newsom: “I’ve had the privilege of meeting many foreign leaders. They’re laughing behind his back. I’ve had dozens and dozens. They’re laughing behind his back. He’s being played everywhere. It’s an embarrassment.” pic.twitter.com/l9G1cBFh3w — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) August 28, 2025

During a recent Politico event that took place in California, Gavin Newsom seemed to contradict Trump’s famous claim. “I’ve had the privilege of meeting a lot of foreign leaders,” he began. The governor also went on to claim that the leaders are, in fact, laughing at Trump “behind his back.”

“He’s being played everywhere,” Newsom went on to claim. He also labelled the whole situation as an “embarrassment.” Several occasions that have been caught on camera may attest to the governor’s claim. A video taken at the 2018 United Nations General Assembly serves as proof of the same.

In the clip, the US President is heard bragging about his supposed accomplishments. “My administration has accomplished more than almost any other administration in the history of our country.” The people in the room proceed to laugh at his claims.

WATCH: Laughter in UN General Assembly as President Trump touts his administration’s progress in past 2 years: “Didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s OK.” pic.twitter.com/V7GViB5g4B — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 25, 2018

“Rest of the world literally just laughed at us,” one social media user wrote. “We have become an international joke!” another shared. A third labelled him as the “laughing stock of the world.”

“It’s not so funny if you’re an American living with the incompetence, dishonesty, and cruelty of this President,” another wrote. One more claimed that the President was a “con man.” Several others noted how the President had become an “international joke.”

“The World leaders & people are NOT fooled by Trump’s lies, propaganda, corruption & BS,” a netizen claimed. Another video from 2019 showed several world leaders seemingly talking about the President at a reception in Buckingham Palace. The leaders looked like they were deep in conversation while they shared a “few words.”

They know he’s a joke…he’s the only one who DOESN’T! — Wendy Marcinkiewicz (@WendyMarcinkie1) December 4, 2019

The group consisted of Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron, and Boris Johnson. “No one mentions @realDonaldTrump by name, but they seem to be discussing his lengthy impromptu press conferences from earlier in the day,” the caption to the video reads.

“More proof that trump is the biggest joke in the world,” one user wrote under the video. Another pointed out the very real possibility that the group wasn’t talking about the President at all, since his name wasn’t mentioned in the conversation. “They could be talking about ANYONE!!” the user noted.