Gavin Newsom Describes Key Move In 2026 to ‘Ending Trump’s Presidency as We Know It’

California Governor Gavin Newsom has a new message for Democrats: the road to stopping Donald Trump runs straight through 2026.

Speaking after voters overwhelmingly passed Proposition 50, Newsom framed the win not just as a local victory, but as a turning point in the national fight over democracy. The measure, which gives California lawmakers the power to redraw congressional maps before 2030, could add as many as five new Democratic seats in the House, countering Texas Republicans, who recently approved maps adding five GOP seats at Trump’s urging.

“We can de facto end Donald Trump’s presidency as we know it,” Newsom said per Raw Story, calling the moment “all on the line.” The governor described the fight over redistricting as a strategy to preserve democratic institutions under growing pressure from the right

“This is just a preview of things to come,” he said in a statement. “Donald Trump does not believe in free and fair elections, period, full stop. It is not complicated. It is self-evident to anyone paying attention. And it won’t stop. My call today is that we all have something to contribute going forward.”

Newsom also warned that Trump’s decision to federalize 4,000 National Guard troops in California and deploy marines to Los Angeles was “a preview” of the authoritarian tactics Democrats should expect as the 2026 campaign heats up. “So today, I am proud,” he said, “but I am very mindful about the state of things in this country.”

Proposition 50’s success represents a rare moment of defiance for Democrats amid Trump’s efforts to reshape the political map to his advantage. California’s move effectively pushes back on Republican-led states that have used redistricting to lock in conservative majorities for the next decade.

Republicans immediately cried foul as the state’s GOP leaders filed a federal lawsuit within hours of the vote, arguing that Proposition 50 violates constitutional protections and unfairly benefits Democrats. The legal battle is expected to wind through the courts well into next year, just as national campaigns begin to ramp up.

For Newsom, the fight is about more than maps, it’s about building a national strategy. He urged fellow Democrats to keep the energy going beyond California’s borders. “We need Virginia, we need Maryland, we need our friends in New York and Illinois and Colorado,” he said. “We need to see other states meet this moment head-on as well.”

Political analysts say the governor’s remarks signal a push for Democrats to coordinate redistricting efforts nationwide, something Republicans have done with great efficiency for years. By aligning their strategies, Democrats could stand a real chance of flipping the House and effectively ending what Newsom called “Trump’s presidency as we know it” by electing a new speaker.

The governor, who has long been seen as one of the Democratic Party’s most polished messengers, struck a note of cautious optimism. “We can be proud tonight,” he said, “but we can’t get complacent. The stakes couldn’t be higher.”

If Democrats replicate California’s turnout and hold the line in other battleground states, 2026 could mark a fundamental shift in the balance of power. For now, Newsom is asking his party to look beyond celebration and focus on the bigger picture. As he put it, “It is all on the line in 2026.”