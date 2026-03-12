Gavin Newsom Claims Trump and Melania’s AF1 Beds Are ‘Separated By More Than a Few Feet’

Gavin Newsom recently revealed that Donald and Melania Trump have an unusual sleeping arrangement aboard Air Force One. The California Governor claimed that the couple allegedly have two different beds in the bedroom, “separated by more than a few feet.”

The Governor made the revelation in his book, Young Man in a Hurry (via The Daily Beast). He observed the arrangement in 2018, when Donald Trump visited California following a deadly wildfire.

At the time, the President met with the local authorities and then welcomed Newsom to his jet so that they could head to Southern California. Newsom recalled that Trump was ecstatic when he gave him a tour of his luxurious plane. He remarked, “Every bell and whistle seemed to give him great personal satisfaction.”

The President asked Newsom to check out the bedroom, when he spotted the two beds “separated by more than a few feet.”

The President even explained the arrangement, stating that Melania Trump preferred to have one bed for herself. “‘Melania wanted one bed. But two beds, you know, two beds next to each other.’ He seemed to be winking,” Newsom wrote.

This was not the first time that Donald and Melania Trump’s relationship raised eyebrows.. During the premiere of the First Lady’s documentary, Melania, netizens claimed that the couple posed with fake smile and pretentious gestures for the cameras.

In a separate report from The Daily Beast’s Inside Trump’s Head podcast, Trump’s biographer Michael Wolff also claimed that the President and the First Lady are allegedly seperated.

He stated that since Trump’s inauguration at the White House in his second term, she has spent less than two weeks in the building. Additionally, Wolff alleged the couple is living separate lives. “They are separated,” he added.

However, there is no truth to the rumors and these are only speculation bases on theories. Even Steven Cheung, the White House communications director, told The Independent that Wolff’s words were a concoction of blatant lies and fabrications.