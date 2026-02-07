FX Drops First Look at Ryan Murphy’s JFK Jr.–Carolyn Bessette Series

Ryan Murphy is delving into love stories following horror and thriller genres with Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette. The trailer for the nine-episode series dropped and looks promising. This will be the first one in Murphy’s Love Story anthology, premiering on Feb. 12 on FX. After the premiere, episodes will drop weekly.

Paul Kelly was cast to play the late JFK Jr., with Sarah Pidgeon cast as his love interest, Carolyn Bessette, whom he later married. Being the then-president’s son, JFK was already popular, but after he started dating Bessette, their love story was the talk of the town.

The official trailer for Ryan Murphy's 'LOVE STORY: JOHN F. KENNEDY JR. AND CAROLYN BESSETTE' has been released. Premiering February 12 on FX, Hulu and with Hulu on Disney+

Bessette used to work at Calvin Klein while JFK Jr. was the most eligible bachelor of his time. Their relationship began when JFK met her at her workplace. The trailer shows how quickly their romance grew after the first meeting. There were also hints of doubts about whether Bessette is the right partner for him.

The two learn more about each other and get married in 1996 amidst public scrutiny. They also had to deal with family drama and the media trying to track their every single move. Their love story came to an end as they died in a tragic plane crash in 1999. The deaths were rumored to be connected to the “Kennedy Curse.”

Needless to say, fans were excited to see the trailer. One YouTube user commented, “Just found my Vanity Fair magazine from after their deaths. Whew, this is gonna be intense.” “This looks promising; it obviously won’t be an exact portrayal because this is just a TV show. Excited to watch Sarah on screen as Carolyn!” wrote another viewer.

One of them was impressed with the casting, “The casting is insane, he looks JUST like JFK Jr.” The third one posted, “Intense. Especially when you grew up in the 90s. The soundtrack hits hard, and (…) will be everywhere.”