Furious Bride Says “The Audacity Is Wild” After Bridesmaid Ghosts Her Over a Declined Request

A woman says her bridesmaid stopped talking to her a month before her wedding. A Reddit post that has caught the attention of netizens tells the story of how a simple RSVP ended a friendship. The bride revealed that her friend’s “audacity” gave rise to the drama.

On Reddit’s “Wedding Shaming” forum, a woman wrote about how RSVP drama haunted her wedding. It all started with “a simple guest swap,” the bride said. A simple disagreement ended with the bridesmaid “cutting contact” with her.

The bridesmaid eventually ghosted the bride after she declined a complicated request. She revealed that her friend “doesn’t talk to” her anymore because she refused to let the bridesmaid’s sister attend.

“The audacity is wild,” the woman wrote on the forum. The bridesmaid was allowed to bring a plus-one when she decided to attend the wedding with her husband. Things changed when the husband couldn’t attend the wedding.

The bridesmaid then asked if her sister could accompany her instead. The bride recalled that she said yes to the request even though her friend’s sister is “not close” to her. Things changed again when the bridesmaid’s husband said he could finally attend the wedding.

This is when the bridesmaid RSVP’d for three people, even though she was permitted only a plus-one. “My husband and I hate drama, and since a few guests had already RSVP’d no, we let it slide,” she wrote in the post.

The author of the post also added that, in hindsight, she should have shut down the request right away. A month before the wedding, the circumstances changed yet again. The bridesmaid told the bride that she and her husband wouldn’t be able to attend the wedding because of pregnancy-related concerns.

The bride maturely suggested they skip the wedding. This was when things escalated because the friend suggested that her sister still attend the wedding to “represent” them.

“I had to tell her straight up that her sister was never on the original guest list,” the woman noted in the post. The bride shared that she and the rest of the attendees didn’t really know the woman well. The bride didn’t “feel comfortable having her there by herself.”

The bride made the decision to change their RSVP to ‘no’ after the debacle. This led the bridesmaid to never talk to her friend again. People in the comments section fully supported the bride’s decision.

“I see their absence as a win in the long run,” one person wrote. “That would be so strange,” another wrote, referring to the sister of the friend attending the wedding, where she didn’t know anybody else.

“If I were the sister, I wouldn’t want to come. It would be the most awkward of weddings to be on your own and know no one. Weird!” a third added.