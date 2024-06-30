From Lavish Homes to Exotic Vacays, Inside Kevin Costner's Children's Ultra-Luxurious Lifestyle

Kevin Costner is a proud father of seven children across three women- with his eldest 40-year-old daughter Annie, 37-year-old Lily, and 36-year-old Joe, whom he shared with ex-wife Cindy Silva, a 26-year-old son Liam with ex-partner Bridget Rooney. Meanwhile, the Oscar winner gave birth to three more kids- a 17-year-old Cayden Wyatt, 15-year-old Hayes Logan, and 14-year-old Grace Avery with recently divorced wife Christine Baumgartner.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

While all the kids share different mothers, their father Costner is worth $250 million in the bank as of 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. So, naturally, the kids live in the lap of luxury. Although his finances are rather complicated and nuanced, he's among the highest-grossing actors in the Hollywood industry as his strong work ethic helped him amass impressive wealth.

His recent divorce from his ex-wife Baumgartner wasn't only bitter, but it also cost him a fortune that was finally settled in February 2024. Radar Online obtained documents filed by the 50-year-old designer in June 2023, where her attorney claimed, "Kevin's estate is worth at least $400,000,000."

The exes finally settled on $129,000 child support. However, Baumgartner further demanded an increase of $175,057 to ensure her kids enjoy the same luxury as they do in their father's home. In her court filing, she revealed Costner earned $19,248,467 in the last two years alone. But, to his ex-wife's dismay, the judge slashed the amount to $63,000.

Baumgartner and Costner agreed on joint custody so their three kids live inside an opulent and expansive beach pad in Santa Barbara, California, which is estimated to be worth around $145 million.

According to the Daily Mail, the sprawling mansion is set on 10 acres and has 500 feet of private beach, with a horse-riding trail and a baseball field. Although not as luxurious, Baumgartner moved into a 4-bedroom $40,000-a-month rental home with a private pool and a jacuzzi after her divorce from Costner. So, the kids are not deprived of their lavish lifestyle.

As for the getaways, Costner's kids travel the world on exotic vacations hopping onto their father's private planes. The court documents filed by Baumgartner read, "Because the children fly on private aircraft to go on luxury vacations when they are with their father, the Family Code dictates that Kevin should pay sufficient child support to Christine so that the children can go on comparable vacations when they are with her," per US Weekly.

Meanwhile, the father of four told Good Housekeeping in May 2007, "I love shopping with my daughters. I was in New York with Annie, my eldest, [and] she's on a budget. So we went on this huge shopping spree."

However, it's worth noting the now-wealthy star came from a humble background. He worked his way up the success ladder and ensured his kids were aware of the value of every dime despite being born in the lap of opulence, "I've always taught my kids that they have to work hard and stand on their own two feet."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Steve Granitz

Most recently, the Yellowstone star brought five of his seven kids with him to the LA premiere of Horizon. The doting father was happy and grateful to accompany his children and told PEOPLE, "I've dreamed about so long, it's pretty gratifying to understand my children are somewhere watching over me, which they always do — you can imagine that feeling."