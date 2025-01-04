From Jennifer Lawrence to Megan Fox: The Most Anticipated Celebrity Baby Arrivals of 2025

A celebrity’s life is rarely their own. Surrounded by paparazzi, tabloid journalists, and PR agencies, they are truly the product of the masses. From what they eat for breakfast to their airport looks, everything seems to be of public interest, not to mention rumors about their personal life This includes pregnancies, relationships, and much more.

As we talk about pregnancies, several celebrities have shared their adorable newborns with the world. Some chose to keep their names and faces a secret while others posted about them via their Instagram handles, making fans go crazy in awe. Read ahead to find out the names of the top celebrities who are currently enjoying their babymoons, waiting to embrace parenthood in 2025, as reported by the outlet Parents.

Let us begin with Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence, who is currently pregnant with her second baby, as per her rep’s October 2024 confirmation. She’s already a mom to her 2-year-old son, Cy, whom she shares with her husband, Cooke Maroney. She has made several public appearances, flaunting her baby bump since the news of her pregnancy was announced.

Then we have Transformers actress Megan Fox, who is expecting her first child with rapper and musician Machine Gun Kelly. The two have been in an on-and-off relationship for quite some time now. The actress announced the news of her pregnancy via a sweet Instagram post.

While reports of their recent split circulate in tabloids amidst the news of Fox’s pregnancy announcement, we hope these two can figure out a successful way to co-parent their child. Fox shares three children: Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6, with ex-husband Brian Green, while MGK shares one daughter named Cassie with ex-partner Emma Cannon.

Furthermore, another fan-favorite couple is expecting their fourth kid together. Jason and Kylie Kelce announced that they are expecting their fourth daughter. The duo met through Tinder and tied the knot in 2018. Their other daughters are Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 21 months.

Additionally, model Gisele Bündchen is also expecting a child. PEOPLE confirmed the news in October 2024. It’s her first with boyfriend and Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, whom she began dating in 2023. She’s already a mom to son Benjamin Rein, 14, and daughter Vivian Lake, 11, with ex-husband Tom Brady. The model happens to be one of those who is all set to embrace motherhood naturally at 44, thereby smashing the stereotype that women struggle with natural pregnancies after 40.

Lastly, we have Milo Ventimiglia, known for his roles in Gilmore Girls and This Is Us, who is expecting his first baby with his wife Jarah Mariano. The actor’s wife announced the news via a sweet Instagram post in September 2024. The couple originally sparked romance rumors in 2022 but kept it from the spotlight.

It was Us Weekly that broke the news in October 2023 that Ventimiglia and Mariano secretly exchanged vows in a private wedding ceremony with friends and family in attendance. The actor spoke about his wife in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying, “When I saw my wife, I was always just like, ‘Oh no, she’s my wife.” He further added, “Right away, I just kinda knew.”

We cannot wait to witness the upcoming stars embrace parenthood and prepare to welcome their little munchkins to the world. Little do these tiny tots know, their parents are such big names!