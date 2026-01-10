2026 New Year Giveaway
From Dry January to Sober Curious—Lowest Number of People Drinking Alcohol Reported

Published on: January 10, 2026 at 4:31 AM ET

Several people are ditching alcohol as a trend and to support health.

Many people turning alcohol free now
People are now following the alcohol free trend, choosing coffee or mocktail instead. (Image Source: energepic.com/Pexels; Chevanon Photography/Pexels)

The number of people who drink alcohol is now at an all-time low in nearly a century. Many people follow the trend of Dry January; however, even after the month is over, they extend their alcohol-free lifestyle beyond the trend.

Younger generations are increasingly sober-curious to maintain their health and choose better alternatives to wind down. According to a 2025 Gallup poll,, only 54% of people in the USA. consider themselves drinkers, compared with 62% in 2023.

Several factors, including improved health, saving money and alternative recreational activities, have contributed to the alcohol-free trend. It’s not just pregnant women or religious groups who are ditching booze; Millennials and Gen Z are drinking far less than people born between 1946 and 1965.

Several people don’t like the aftereffects of alcohol and the next-day hangover, so they drink more mindfully, consuming just a few ounces. Boomers grew up with a drinking culture that is no longer as relevant. Many cannot drink as much anymore due to health concerns and physiological reasons. Meanwhile, younger people are turning to coffee, matcha and health-focused mocktails.

Ditching cocktails and wine isn’t just improving their bank balances but also their physical and mental health. Even though bars are expensive, younger generations are choosing to have a few drinks at home instead.

This makes them less likely to drink excessively outside social gatherings. The trend of binge drinking is gradually declining, with less judgment from peers, making it easier to cut back or quit—even for those who were once heavily dependent. Many people who stop drinking or reduce their alcohol intake report having more energy and better overall health.


Even during Christmas and New Year’s, many people have decided to cut down on drinking, according to Drinkaware data. It is interesting to see how the trend has changed in just a few years.

One downside of people ditching alcohol is turning to other substances like vape or w**d since it has been legal in a few states. Some might justify switching to different substances for convenience, but the same cannot be said when it comes to improvement in health.

