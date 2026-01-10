From Dry January to Sober Curious—Lowest Number of People Drinking Alcohol Reported

The number of people who drink alcohol is now at an all-time low in nearly a century. Many people follow the trend of Dry January; however, even after the month is over, they extend their alcohol-free lifestyle beyond the trend.

Younger generations are increasingly sober-curious to maintain their health and choose better alternatives to wind down. According to a 2025 Gallup poll,, only 54% of people in the USA. consider themselves drinkers, compared with 62% in 2023.

Several factors, including improved health, saving money and alternative recreational activities, have contributed to the alcohol-free trend. It’s not just pregnant women or religious groups who are ditching booze; Millennials and Gen Z are drinking far less than people born between 1946 and 1965.

For anyone else curious about getting sober or struggling to quit, I can now say that after hitting the six-week threshold, it has become INSANELY easier! I had horrendously bad depression for the first five weeks after quitting but I’m starting to feel soooooo much better! pic.twitter.com/TR2zjxBqY1 — 🥀 Stephanie Rose 🎮 OT: 0 (@TheDragoonQueen) December 9, 2025

Several people don’t like the aftereffects of alcohol and the next-day hangover, so they drink more mindfully, consuming just a few ounces. Boomers grew up with a drinking culture that is no longer as relevant. Many cannot drink as much anymore due to health concerns and physiological reasons. Meanwhile, younger people are turning to coffee, matcha and health-focused mocktails.

Ditching cocktails and wine isn’t just improving their bank balances but also their physical and mental health. Even though bars are expensive, younger generations are choosing to have a few drinks at home instead.

This makes them less likely to drink excessively outside social gatherings. The trend of binge drinking is gradually declining, with less judgment from peers, making it easier to cut back or quit—even for those who were once heavily dependent. Many people who stop drinking or reduce their alcohol intake report having more energy and better overall health.

Billions go alcohol-free in January. Up to 70% succeed. Most don’t realize this one change may be the fastest metabolic upgrade available, NO DIETING required. Here’s why Dry January works so reliably: pic.twitter.com/ih0wsW14I8 — Dr Sumit Sharma (@dr_sumit_sharma) January 7, 2026



Even during Christmas and New Year’s, many people have decided to cut down on drinking, according to Drinkaware data. It is interesting to see how the trend has changed in just a few years.

One downside of people ditching alcohol is turning to other substances like vape or w**d since it has been legal in a few states. Some might justify switching to different substances for convenience, but the same cannot be said when it comes to improvement in health.