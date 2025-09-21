The Trump family is usually under scrutiny, and there are different rumors swirling around! This is especially true for Vanessa Trump who is at the center of several hard-to-ignore rumors. Even her divorce from Donald Jr. has been full of speculations and rumors.

Vanessa Trump divorced Don Jr. in 2018 in an uncontested divorce. By the end of the year, the two had separated, but rumors about Don’s alleged infidelity were on the rise. He started dating Kimberly Guilfoyle, and speculation suggests she might have played a role in the divorce.

In addition, there was another rumor of him dating singer Aubrey O’Day. The most scandalous rumor was Vanessa having an affair with a secret service agent. She allegedly had a fling with him, as mentioned in Carol Leonnig’s book.

She claimed Vanessa started dating one of the secret service agents that was assigned for family protection. The secret service agent’s tenure ended in 2017 for unknown reasons. The secret service agent suffered from no consequences despite the romance rumors since he had already stopped working for the family when the rumors broke.

Donald Trump Jr. had 5 children with his wife Vanessa (left) then cheated on her with the woman on the right. They settled an uncontested divorce in 2017 and now Vanessa is dating Tiger Woods.

Don Jr. is still with Kimberly Guilfoyle. Worst fumble of all time?? pic.twitter.com/P5a5xPmyb5 — The Hashslinging Slasher (@HashslingingThe) March 24, 2025



Even before Vanessa was popular, she was in the middle of rumors when she was a teenager. She had started dating a member of Latin Kings gang, Valentin Rivera who spoke about her in 2028. He claimed that Vanessa drove him around in the 90s to drop off w— and was by his side even when he was sent to maximum security youth prison.

Valentin said, “She was heartbroken that I was being taken away,” Valentin told the publication. “She only came to visit me twice because her mother forbade her from coming to visit me. This led to their breakup, and there was another rumor about a high-profile affair.”

She started dating Leonardo DiCaprio. However, there may not be much truth to this rumor as according to the reports she may have started this rumor herself. She got close to Leo during a movie premiere.

Tiger Woods & Vanessa Trump Go Public! Golf legend Tiger Woods confirms dating rumors with Vanessa Trump, sharing a PDA-packed photo that sets the record straight! pic.twitter.com/Gf85EoXSt5 — Iseh (@IsehReports) March 24, 2025



A source reported, “Vanessa played the media really well.” The source also revealed how she was a total gangster in the past wearing baggy jeans and leather, now she’s dolled up like a lady. Now she’s dating Tiger Woods, and news of their relationship started as a rumor until the two confirmed it.