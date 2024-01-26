Celebrities That Have Run For Political Office

Celebrities frequently venture outside of the spotlight, expressing political aspirations that occasionally result in successful election campaigns. Cynthia Nixon, known for Sex and the City, ran for New York governor in 2018 but was defeated. Wrestling legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has hinted at a presidential bid, with a 2021 poll indicating widespread support. Matthew McConaughey considered running for Texas governor in 2021 but later withdrew. These examples reflect the constantly shifting relationship between fame and politics in the rapidly changing environment of celebrity involvement in public service. Here is a list of some of the stars who have previously expressed political aspirations and some who gained their way to the office.

1. Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner, a reality star and Olympian, started a bid to replace California Gov. Gavin Newsom on the Republican ticket in April 2021, following a successful GOP recall movement. Jenner branded herself as a "compassionate disruptor," emphasizing her love for California and dedication to preserving its people's interests. She criticized Newsom's economic impact while claiming unrivaled experience and leadership. However, Jenner received only 1% of the vote in California's special September 2021 election, as reported by People.

2. Kid Rock

Kid Rock, a musician and performer, aroused eyebrows when a "Kid Rock for Senate" website appeared in July 2017, generating suspicions of a political run. Despite initial assurances that it was not a fake, he eventually admitted it was a promotional ploy for an upcoming album. According to recent reports, conservative members of Congress are recruiting him to compete for a Tennessee House seat in the 2022 midterm elections. While Kid Rock has not shown interest, he previously hinted about a 2018 Senate run in Michigan, acknowledging it was a sales ploy, per Rolling Stone.

3. Dwayne Johnson "The Rock"

In April 2021, a poll found that 46% of Americans would support Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for president. The actor responded on Instagram, calling it "humbling" and offering to serve if the people wanted him. Johnson, a wrestler-turned-actor, has expressed interest in running for president several times, saying in February that he would consider it if the people so desired. In 2017, he also acknowledged this possibility. Although a "Run the Rock 2020" campaign committee was formed, he did not pursue it, despite briefly outperforming then-President Donald Trump. Johnson remained open to the concept, underlining his willingness to listen to the people's preferences.

4. Matthew McConaughey

Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey, a loyal Texan, hinted at running for governor as a Democrat in March 2021. Exploring his prospective leadership role, he expressed in a podcast his desire to teach and contribute to his next life chapter. The Texas Democratic Party embraced the concept, complimenting his youth, excellent beauty, intelligence, and a touch of wildness, per Politico. However, on November 28, 2022, McConaughey withdrew his candidacy, citing his existing family life with three children and his passion for storytelling. He explained to Jimmy Fallon that, given his circumstances, the role was not appropriate for him at this time.

5. Steve Lodge

Steve Lodge, the former fiancé of ex-Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson, announced his candidacy for California Governor in 2021 via Instagram. He expressed alarm about the state's deterioration due to Sacramento officials' policies and urged Californians to reclaim authority at all levels. Lodge was born and raised in California and advocated for the state's restoration to its former splendor. Despite his plea to "Make California, California Again," he received less than 1% of the vote in the special September 2021 election.

6. Rodimer

Rodimer, a former professional wrestler, entered politics in March 2021, making his third run for public office. His bid for a vacant seat in Texas' 6th Congressional District encountered heavy competition, with 23 people fighting for the slot left open by the late Rep. Ron Wright. Despite his wrestling history, Rodimer received only 3% of the vote and finished 11th in the May 1 special election, according to the Houston Chronicle. This was another loss for Rodimer, who previously ran for Congress in Nevada in 2020 and lost in a state Senate contest in 2018.

7. Shaquille O'Neal

Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal announced his intention to run for Sheriff in 2020 in 2017 but later changed his plans to 2024 without identifying the state. He tried to rebuild public trust in law enforcement by focusing on unity rather than partisanship. Shaq, a reserve cop in several departments, including Doral Police in Florida, Miami Beach, Tempe, Arizona, and the Port of Los Angeles, was appointed a sworn deputy in Clayton County in December 2016. By 2021, he would be the director of community relations at the Henry County Sheriff's Office in Georgia, focusing his efforts on fostering strong ties between law enforcement and the community.

8. Ben Savage

Ben Savage launched his West Hollywood City Council candidacy in August 2022, stressing the need for responsible and honest leadership. Despite predictions that he would finish ninth with 6% of the vote, he prepared for a 2023 congressional run in California's 30th District. Savage, a Democrat, filed paperwork with the FEC targeting Rep. Adam Schiff's seat. Schiff's future Senate run was dependent on Sen. Dianne Feinstein's choice at age 89. As Savage entered national politics, his dedication to presenting a fresh perspective and tackling critical issues reflected a desire to help his community.

9. Howard Stern

In the 1994 New York governor race, radio celebrity Howard Stern ran as a Libertarian against Governor Mario Cuomo and eventual winner George Pataki. Stern's program included reinstatement of the death penalty, increased highway tolls to relieve traffic congestion, and requiring construction workers to labor at all hours. He promised to leave the government after completing these objectives. However, Stern withdrew from the campaign after refusing to disclose a personal finance statement.

10. Cynthia Nixon

Cynthia Nixon, the Sex and the City star announced her run for Governor of New York on March 19, 2018. In a campaign kickoff video, she expressed a strong connection to the state and expressed concern about the chances available to young people in New York. Despite her passionate campaign, Nixon was defeated in the election by Andrew Cuomo. While she did not win the governorship, Nixon's entrance into politics displayed her commitment to solving state concerns and calling for leadership change, even if her electoral campaign resulted in her opponent retaining the job.

