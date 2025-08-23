From Bill Clinton to Donald Trump – The Biggest Style Slip-Ups by American Presidents in White House History

Being the president and residing in the White House is a privilege of a lifetime, but with all the luxury and the responsibility, one thing, or instead source, does not leave their side, can you guess what? The media! First Ladies have long been scrutinised for their style choices, often making headlines for breaking fashion norms.

Recently, Second Lady Usha Vance has drawn attention for her outdated wardrobe. But it’s not just the women of the White House facing criticism. Even men have made some prominent fashion blunders. Donald Trump’s signature red MAGA hat aside, former presidents have made questionable style choices that still spark conversation.

Let’s go back in time and look back at some of the most memorable fashion pairs between the American Presidents of all time. From Jimmy Carter to Bill Clinton, the list is packed! As per The List, in a now-famous 1977 “Fireside Chat,” 39th President of the United States Jimmy Carter urged Americans to save energy while wearing a light brown cardigan over a dress shirt. The intention was to appear relatable and down-to-earth.

While esteemed designer Ralph Lauren approved the fashion choice, he eventually paired cardigans with formal wear, making him look drastically aged and rugged. Carter will always be remembered for his warm nature, love of casual sportswear, and relentless efforts to make the nation great. He died on December 29, 2024.

Next, known for embracing Americana, Ronald Reagan frequently wore cowboy hats and full western gear, especially at rodeos. While it may have felt authentic, the cowboy hat and suit combo often clashed, giving off a more theatrical vibe than presidential polish. While the outfits left some lasting legacy, they weren’t really fashion-forward.

Happy National Day of the Cowboy! President Reagan once joked, “I seem to remember a famous country and western song warning mothers not to let their babies grow up to be cowboys. The song forgot to say that cowboys can sometimes grow up and be President.” pic.twitter.com/0JvfeFR0XQ — Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute (@RonaldReagan) July 25, 2020

Similarly, one of America’s most popular presidents, Bill Clinton, was regularly seen jogging outside the White House, much to the frustration of his Secret Service detail. His jogging shorts, however, often stole the spotlight. They were so brief, it sometimes seemed like he was out running in just a T-shirt and sneakers.

Al Gore and Bill Clinton taking a break from jogging. 10th July, 1992. pic.twitter.com/yGfUNZtE4a — U.S. politicians doing normal shit (@normalpols) June 14, 2022

George W. Bush also joins the list! He stunned the media in 2007 when he stepped out in public wearing black Crocs with matching socks, paired with cargo shorts and a button-up shirt. Foreign Policy cheekily dubbed it “foot-in-Crocs disease,” while The Washington Post lamented, “By Executive Order, Crocs Aren’t Chic.” Even though the fashion blunder was cringy, it stayed in the book of memories.

Coming to the most popular global figure right now, Donald Trump, he has already been in the media for his dressing choices, awkward rambles on his platform, The Truth Social, his orange-tanned face, and hair transplant rumours. Yet, out of all his fashion fails, the most memorable one was during one of his rallies in 2021.

Photos of Trump’s wrinkled trousers sparked rumours that he had worn them backwards. Late-night host Jimmy Fallon quipped, and it looked like he was “wearing a fanny pack on the inside of his pants” and that they “deployed an airbag.” The unflattering, crumpled appearance did not look nice, whether or not they were on backwards.

Trump is wearing a striped red tie in Miami right now. Looking STRONG. pic.twitter.com/wyNXQI6e0Q — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 27, 2025

Moreover, Donald Trump is rarely seen without a long, red tie, which is often far too long, hanging well below his belt. Supposedly a tactic to appear slimmer, but his anti-fan club says the tie looks more like a leash on multiple occasions. It was a complete disaster with the way it fit.

Therefore, the bottom line is that even the most powerful people in the world aren’t immune to a bad outfit. While these leaders might have plenty of political achievements under their belts, their style choices prove that even presidents can fall victim to trends, media scrutiny, and witness the dark side of yellow journalism.