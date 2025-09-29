“I Don’t Work for You”— Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Trump Aides Over Epstein Case

Marjorie Taylor Greene in a statement against the White House, simply slammed President Donald Trump‘s administration concerning the way they’re handling the Jeffrey Epstein case. It has been quite some time since the representative of Georgia has distanced herself from the MAGA movement, concerning a Trump official seemingly told her that supporting bipartisan legislation ordering the release of the Epstein files would be seen as a “very hostile act.”

Greene is among the four Republicans, alongside the representatives Thomas Massie, Nancy Mace, and Lauren Boebert, who have reportedly signed a petition to discharge the files. And reports also say that if the petition comprises enough signatures, it will eventually force a vote, even if there’s no consent coming from the House leadership.

“I told them, ‘You didn’t get me elected. I do not work for you; I work for my district,'” Greene told The New York Times. The once staunch supporter of the president said she spoke to a West Wing aide to push back against the threat, telling the outlet, “We aren’t supposed to just be whipping on our votes because they’re telling us what to do with this scary threat, or saying, ‘We’ll primary you,’ or that we won’t get invited to the White House events.”

“Me personally? I don’t care,” she said, adding that when she notices similar tactics from Trump’s aides, “I’m like, ‘F— you,'” she said. Ro Khanna, the California Representative, stated that the vote on the petition is expected as soon as the newest member of Congress, Adelita Grijalva of Arizona, comes in. Khanna is of the view that the vote could happen as soon as Monday.

Not to mention that, every democratic member of the Congress has signed the petition with the four Republican representatives, with a total of 216 votes. Mike Johnson, the House Speaker alled the House into August recess after Democrats tried forcing the ammendments for discharging the files via the the House Rules Committee.

Rep. James Walkinshaw since then has won a special election in Virginia’s 11th district, and has replaced Gerry Connolly, and also signed the petition immediately. Not to mention that Donald Trump during the start of his second Presidential term promised to release the files, but has since distanced himself from the disgraced financier.