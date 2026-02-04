Fresh Polls Show Trump Lagging Behind Joe Biden

Donald Trump has prioritized steering clear of any close comparisons with Joe Biden. While he already happens to be one of the oldest sitting U.S. presidents in the history of the United States, the 79-year-old has often declared he is far better than his predecessor. Despite those claims, a recent poll result is likely to leave him enraged since it shows Trump lagging behind Biden.

​The Harvard/Harris poll has produced unexpected results from voters who were asked if Donald Trump was doing a better or worse job than Joe Biden. Surprisingly, it was only a minimal 49 percent who viewed Trump more favorably- a gaping 51 percent clearly declared him to be worse.

With his second term in the presidency, Trump has already dropped nine points in approval ratings when compared with his predecessor. It contradicts the same poll result almost a year earlier, where Donald Trump got 58 percent votes for doing his job better than Biden. The massive drop in approval cannot be ignored.

The January 2026 poll also puts Trump below Biden when it comes to being more responsible for the state of the economy. 53 percent said it was worse than during the previous Democratic administration. They added that Trump was only strong until the pre-pandemic period, and ever since the economy has been harder hit than before.

​Besides the mixed poll results, there have been some big wins for Trump as well. For instance, a majority of Americans have supported his policies. The top three of these include lowering prescription drug prices, deporting illegal immigrants with criminal records, and reducing fraud in government expenditure.

​Even though these are smaller wins, it still summarizes that Trump has recorded a poor polling result in last few months. A January YouGov/ The Economist survey found 71 percent of Americans agreed that the United States is out of control at the moment, under current leadership.

​In fact, it was a few weeks back when Donald Trump himself was confronted with a poll result by Fox News, which showed Americans hugely pushing back on his immigration crackdown. He was shown a staggering 59 percent disapproval rating, with respondents saying ICE has been too violent in its methods, particularly after two citizens were killed by agents in Minneapolis.

​Another New York Times analysis has further confirmed that Trump’s approval rating has declined in a pattern similar to his first term. He has only 40 percent approval at the moment and has lost support among young and non-white voters, who previously supported him during his election campaigns.

Public confidence in Trump’s leadership, ethics and mental fitness has not only declined among voters but even among fellow Republicans themselves. Critics say economic pessimism and high prices have added to the sharp decline of his support.

Surprisingly, it did not stop Trump from bragging about his victories, since he still considers the polling numbers as an all-time high for him. In fact, the White House has also not responded to the stark, dismal polling results lately.