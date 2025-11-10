French Woman Calls Police After Finding ‘Human Foot’ in Her Takeout – Then the Truth Leaves Everyone in Stitches

A video has gone viral on TikTok, showing a French woman completely freaking out over her takeout meal. “My foot! No, someone’s foot!” she yelled after unpacking the container. Her video has since surpassed almost 800,000 likes on TikTok.

In the video, the woman is seen unpacking her food. However, what was supposed to be a cheery moment quickly turned into a horror show. In the video, she explained how she found a “human foot” inside the meal. She had to quickly call the cops, who reportedly told her, “You made our evening,” according to La Dépêche. Her TikTok video has already garnered over ten million views.

The woman further explains that it was a regular evening, as she lay on her sofa, and decided on dinner. She finally ordered foutou, a West African staple made from pounded plantains or cassava. It is served with different kinds of soups and stews. The soups, which almost look like curry, are generally made of crab, beef, chicken, lamb, or smoked fish.

She was excited about the food, and as soon as it arrived at her door, she rushed inside to open the container. She opted for some beef soup, but to her surprise, there was a human foot, or that’s what she thought at first.

She couldn’t process it at first, but without further delay, dialed the cops. She was worried whether her soup was indeed evidence of a horrifying incident. The officers arrived promptly, as they believed that if her claims were true, they could have a gruesome homicide on their hands. When they first saw the “evidence” themselves, they too were taken aback. It actually resembled a human foot.

However, upon further inspection, they realized it was just a chunk of meat shaped like a foot. What she thought was a foot turned out to be a crustacean, a crab! The officers then laughed and said, “You made our evening.” Naturally, the French woman was mortified.

However, her fear was understandable, given that she ordered a beef stew, not crab. Otherwise, she would have mentally prepared for the shape of flesh she discovered in her bowl. The woman said, “The restaurant was not impacted. I did not say their name [in the video], and the police didn’t ask me for it either.”

She said that she did not intend to harm the local business, but was genuinely shocked in the very beginning.