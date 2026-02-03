French Hospital Evacuated After World War I Artillery Shell Discovered in Patient’s Rectum

Warning: The following story contains material that might be disturbing to some readers. Viewer discretion is advised.

A French hospital was evacuated this past weekend after doctors found an eight-inch live World War I artillery shell in a man’s rectum.

What sounds like a sick joke was just the opposite. A 24-year-old man, whose name had not been confirmed as of publication, went to the Rangueil Accident and Emergency unit in Toulouse in Southwest France on Feb. 1. Upon performing emergency surgery, doctors discovered an artillery shell that is believed to be from 1918.

Bomb disposal experts arrived to diffuse the shell, and local firefighters were on standby. Thankfully, the shell was declared safe without incident.

Absolute chaos at Rangueil Hospital: a 24-year-old arrived with excruciating pain, and doctors found a live artillery shell in his rectum. Emergency teams evacuated nearby as the scene unfolded. World News shocks us again. Stay safe, stay curious. 💥🧑‍⚕️🚑 #BreakingNews #Healthcare… pic.twitter.com/ILehjoA3GX — ceanmedia (@ceanmedia) February 2, 2026

A source told the Daily Mail that the man was in “extreme discomfort” when he rushed to the hospital. Police are expected to speak with him this week, and prosecutors are reportedly considering legal action for handling “category A munitions.”

The brass-and-copper shell is 37mm and 20 cm long, and the Imperial German Army used it against British and French forces during the First World War. Amazingly, the exact same situation happened in 2022, albeit with an 88-year-old man.

There’s only so much that we can say here without veering into graphic territory. This is one of those instances where you’re perhaps better off using your imagination to think about what we might say and what social media users think about this bizarre story.

Thankfully, there are some social media posts we can mention. (At least, we think so.)

“We should be thankful that he did not try to get on a plane,” one X user wrote. “We have to take the shoes off since they caught the shoe bomber. Imagine that. At least the XRay machine door would show this one clearly enough.”

This is beyond reckless. Putting yourself, doctors, and an entire hospital at risk with live wartime ordnance isn’t a prank or a stunt it’s a public safety nightmare. Medical staff shouldn’t have to evacuate facilities because of someone’s shockingly poor decisions — Valerie D. Carver (@valerie64054) February 2, 2026

Another commenter called the man “reckless” and added, “Putting yourself, doctors, and an entire hospital at risk with live wartime ordnance isn’t a prank or a stunt it’s a public safety nightmare. Medical staff shouldn’t have to evacuate facilities because of someone’s shockingly poor decisions.”

We tend to agree with that, and this is where we want to be careful in discussing this situation. Here’s a very good piece of advice, though: If you’re considering doing something that may have a serious impact on other people, don’t do it. That approach applies to so many different parts of your life, and it’s a mindset that is absolutely worth following.

And, if you’re going to put things in your body, just try to do everything right to minimize potential danger to yourself and others. The next time you make chicken, make sure that it’s cooked enough, and don’t leave it in the oven for too long. We’re sure you can come up with other examples that apply here.