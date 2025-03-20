French Government Prepares Citizens for War With Russia, Creates ‘Survival Manual’ for Every Citizen

The world has changed drastically in the last 10 years. Religious fanaticism is at an all-time high. Fascism is on the rise and even applauded. And countries are gearing up for armed conflict.

The French government is preparing to send a new survival guide, full of tips on how to respond in the event of a catastrophe, to homes across the country.

The 20-page handbook outlines protocols for dealing with everything from nuclear and industrial accidents to military conflicts and natural disasters. This guide, which is reported to include 63 practical steps, tries to teach people how to protect themselves and their neighbors.

It also offers information on supporting local defence efforts by joining firefighting collectives or reserve units.

🚨 France is preparing to distribute a “survival manual” to every household to help citizens prepare for “imminent threats” – including armed conflict on French soil.https://t.co/eNwzUbRb9p — MaineWonk (@TheMaineWonk) March 20, 2025

President Emmanuel Macron has warned earlier about the growing “Russian threat.” He also discussed the potential for the United States to reduce its military presence in Europe. However, the French government still claims that the manual is precautionary. It is not a direct response to those warnings or to the conflict in Ukraine, as told to The Telegraph.

According to reports from the French press, the survival guides are intended to be distributed to houses before summer. The government is waiting for Prime Minister Francois Bayrou’s approval.

The guidelines cover several important points, such as making an emergency kit and staying indoors in the event of a nuclear attack.

The government has instructed its citizens to make emergency kits. These kits will include a bag of essentials such as food, water, medicine, and first aid kits. Bandages, saline solutions, and other ointments will also be included in the kit.

“France will issue survival manuals to prepare citizens for invasion and any other “imminent threat” to the country. A new 20-page booklet reportedly includes 63 measures to help the French in case of armed conflict, as well as natural disasters, industrial accidents or a… — sandieshoes 🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@sandieshoes) March 19, 2025

Since the world has moved on to nuclear power, the chances of a nuclear attack are quite high. In such a situation, steps to be taken are also given in the survival guide.

According to the prime minister’s office, the handbook is intended to increase “the resilience of populations in the face of all types of crisis, whether natural, technological, cyber, or security-related. ”

This may surprise those living outside Europe. However, similar programs have recently been implemented in other European nations.

Sweden encouraged citizens to prepare for a possible armed war. In 2023 the Swedish government distributed five million leaflets. It was named “If Crisis or War Comes”. Another set of survival guide was released in January 2024.

BREAKING: 🇸🇪 All Swedish citizens must prepare for war After officials of Germany and the Netherlands are now also calling for war in Sweden All Swedish citizens must prepare for the fact that war may break out in the country – Commander-in-Chief of the Swedish Armed Forces… pic.twitter.com/4OCfhcLpnX — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) January 9, 2024

The report recommended growing fruit and vegetables to avoid dependency on others. The booklet also suggested keeping cash on hand and storing food and water because military risks were escalating. Finland developed a government website aimed at assisting residents in crisis preparedness.

After decades of military neutrality, Sweden and Finland have both joined NATO in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Welcome, Finland and Sweden, to the NATO table. Historic moment as Estonian parliament @Riigikogu just ratified Finland’s and Sweden’s accession to @NATO. Estonia is among the first to seal the deal and did so with lightning speed. I count on a speedy process from all Allies. pic.twitter.com/Ty142CgoxB — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) July 6, 2022

Responses to the survival guide’s unveiling in France have been mixed. The timing of its publication has raised doubts among some. Le Figaro suggests it “could easily be interpreted as a reaction to the unstable international situation.”

However, these leaflets have been received with sincerity. People do find humour in difficult situations, and this is no different.