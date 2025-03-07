Is Russia Preparing for World War 3?—Issues Chilling Warning to Irish and British Troops

Dmitry Rogozin, a close ally of Vladimir Putin, has sent out a strong message to Irish and British troops, warning them of the consequences if they were to assist Ukraine in its war against Russia. The former deputy Prime Minister of Russia issued the warning after talks of British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer contemplating sending UK forces to Ukraine started doing the rounds.

Rogozin, who has also served as the head of the Russian Space Agency, said, “Don’t ignore the glorious Irish with the blue plume on their hats, by which our snipers will be pleased to count them in the shabby Zaporizhzhia forest regiments.”

“It has been a long time since we fertilized the Crimean vineyards with (the corpses of) British officers. We are waiting, Starmer, the time has come. Don’t miss the moment to put grizzly fur hats on your brave English warriors, who are never dried out in your pubs. They will be very useful in the Donetsk trenches for feeding thousands of local mice. Come on, Starmer, blow your bagpipes, blow to us, brave warrior of the crazy king.” Rogozin said.

Russian Major-General Apti Alaudinov sarcastically commented on the possibilities of Ukrainian allies banding together to get Russia to agree to a peace deal, saying, “We’re ready to eat grass, drink from puddles, but we will fight to the end. No matter what happens, no matter how things play out, Russia will win this war. No doubt about it. Right now, we’re at a point where either NATO falls apart, and we go on to finish off Europe. Or they stop bluffing, back down and agree to whatever conditions are needed just to make peace with us. Either way, as a country, we have every chance of defeating a united Europe.”

As per Irish Star, Major-General Alaudinov warned European nations that the Russian forces would put them “in a position from which they will never recover – never. If they do go for it, most of Europe as we know it will simply cease to exist. NATO will disintegrate, one way or another, because America doesn’t actually need this war.”

“Let’s say they gather their little frogs, 20–30,000 men. Hell, let’s say they manage 50,000. What makes them any better than the Ukrainians we’ve been fighting? The Ukrainians had way more fight in them than any of these Western armies. Have they still not figured it out? Russia can’t be beaten on the battlefield. Never in history has anyone managed to defeat Russia in open battle – and it won’t happen now. Because Russia is loved by God. Russia is protected by God. We should be ready to raise an army of, say, a couple of million,” Alaudinov added.

🇷🇺 Akhmat Power: Major General Apti Alaudinov, PhD Major General Apti Alaudinov is one of the key figures in current events involving the Ukraine conflict, regularly appearing in the news as the commander of Akhmat Battalion, currently leading the Russian effort to expel the… pic.twitter.com/YAFWcDI58R — James Porrazzo (@JamesPorrazzo) October 3, 2024

He concluded his note by speculating the possibility of the United States backing out of NATO to focus on domestic issues, saying, “They (America) don’t want it. They’ll pull out of NATO and focus on their own economy, their own affairs. And without America’s military-industrial complex, Europe is nothing – absolutely nothing. Sure, we have our flaws, our problems. But we are the most experienced military force in the world, and we are more prepared for modern warfare than anyone else.”