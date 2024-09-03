Fred Trump III Drops Slurs in a Blistering Critique, Compares Uncle Donald to ‘The Godfather’

Fred Trump III, nephew of former President Donald Trump, made headlines on Labor Day when he appeared on MSNBC and dropped a profanity while discussing his controversial uncle. The candid moment occurred during an interview with host Nicolle Wallace when Fred referenced an iconic scene from The Godfather 2 to illustrate his uncle’s supposedly self-centered nature.

The metaphor came in light of Donald’s recent appearance at Arlington National Cemetry—a visit that has ignited widespread criticism. Wallace condemned Donald and said, "That is, dragging our nation's veterans and their families into the muck with him to be used as political props…This is Mr. 'Suckers and losers' we're talking about here, his words, not ours, whose personal history is painted wall to wall, with not just moments but true beliefs that dishonor the military.”

Fred Trump III recalls how his uncle Donald told him he should let his disabled son die: "Donnie said, ‘Your son doesn't recognize you; let him die and move to Florida.’ Fred response was, no Donald, he does recognize me.” pic.twitter.com/YGhGjcKEMJ — Lebang Moloi (@lebang_moloi) August 18, 2024

As per Raw Story, Fred further exclaimed, “I have no idea. And I know many people who are in the military, and I had the pleasure of speaking on an interview with National Defense Radio, which goes out to the armed services. And I told the truth. I basically told this story, and I said that he just doesn’t give a shit about them. He just doesn’t. It’s the great Godfather II, one of the last scenes when Sonny says, ‘Country ain’t your blood, kid.’ And Michael Corleone says, ‘No, I don’t believe that.’ Donald believes in Donald.”

What Fred was referencing was Donald's inflammatory remarks from 2018, when he canceled his visit to Aisne-Marne American Cemetery, near Paris, citing rain. However, sources revealed that in a conversation he had argued, “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.” In a separate conversation, the ex-prez allegedly labeled more than 1800 marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood as 'suckers' for getting killed.

President Trump & Former Navy SEAL @ShawnRyan762 DEBUNK the ‘suckers and losers’ HOAX! pic.twitter.com/sQSW2ZQARD — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 26, 2024

As per HuffPost, Wallace’s agitation was also visible as she reflected on the incident, labeling it as ‘performative.’ She remarked, "I'm mad at myself for still being able to feel pain at things that Trump does." It was within this charged atmosphere that Fred, who recently published his tell-all book about his family, titled All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way, offered his insights. He did not hold back and recalled how his uncle avoided the Vietnam War draft by obtaining a deferment for bone spurs (a scheme allegedly cooked up by his own father). This move has been a point of contention, especially given his later disparaging remarks about military service members.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

When asked about Donald’s reported ‘losers’ comment, Fred opined, “We spoke the last time we were here about how I had the honor of meeting Senator McCain. This is a genuine hero. Let’s make no mistake about it. The fact that Donald called him, in essence, a ‘loser,’ I don’t get it. But anyone who is disabled or anyone who he deems lesser than him is a loser, which, okay, that’s just the way he is. That ain’t gonna change.”