Fox News Viewers Mock Jesse Watters’ Guest Sage Steele, Tell Her to Get a Hobby

Fox News viewers ruthlessly slammed Jesse Watters‘ Guest Sage Steele, over her rant on immigration and celebrities taking a stand against it. Steele spoke about the political situation in the US with ICE shootings in Minnesota and failing to follow the protocol.

She mentioned the recent Grammy awards and musicians who spoke on ICE in their acceptance speeches or wore an ICE OUT pin to support the movement.

Steele said, “It is still disappointing, Jesse. And I liken it to what the great Laura Ingraham said years ago. ‘Shut up and dribble.’ It isn’t because we didn’t want to hear athletes’ opinions on things, but it’s because they don’t tend to base them in fact. They base it on TikTok news or left-wing media narratives.”

Steele: Shut up and sing because you don’t know what you’re talking about. pic.twitter.com/VDRl9CqQg3 — Acyn (@Acyn) February 3, 2026



She called the artists wearing anti-ice pins “pathetic.” Steele explained that she supports legal immigration, adding that they are here because of that. Furthermore, she called Billie Eilish comical. She suggested to Eilish to “shut up and sing.” X users who watched the clip were frustrated with her take.

One X user commented, “Sage girl got a hobby then people ain’t gone ever like you lol everrrrrrrr.” Another one added, “We are all here because of legal immigration?” Now that’s both comical and stupid.” The third one took a dig, “Never thought Sage Steele would turn into an Aunt Karen.”

One user wants them to relocate elsewhere, “Republicans can’t stand freedom of speech. I’m not sure why they don’t all just move to North Korea. North Korea, Iran, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Lebanon all have everything mAGA wants from their country.” Another one pulled the facts, ”It’s funny because they are all about Kid rock performing at the TPUSA halftime show. Only when it fits their narrative.”

This is what they think of you, maga. If you are not them, how dare you have opinions? THEY will tell you what to think, because they are above you. — Terrapin Flyer (@FlyerTerrapin) February 3, 2026



One user pointed out, “Billie Eilish is an American who has a Constitutional right to voice her personal opinion whenever she wants to. Our Constitutional rights aren’t put on pause while we are at work. If that were the case, Ms. Steele should be taking her own advice to shut the f– up.”

Steele also has double standards when it comes to her own freedom of opinion. She filed a lawsuit against Disney and ESPN over her First Amendment rights being violated. According to her, her comments about Former President Barack Obama and the vaccine mandate were not welcomed by the channel.