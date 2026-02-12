Fox News Viewers Accuse Trump of Making Wild Claims During Interview

Ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, Donald Trump has started his media campaign. Sitting down with Fox Business host Larry Kudlow, the President talked about how he inherited a “country that was going to die”. Trump claimed that he has managed to reverse the country’s fortunes. However, viewers had a completely different view of the matter.

The clip has been racking up a lot of comments on X (formerly Twitter), where users have pointed out the various reasons why Trump’s claims do not hold up. Some users have even accused the President of outright lying, saying that he was misrepresenting facts to make a case for his administration.

Trump also commented on the USA’s economy as well. The President believes that the country is entitled to have the lowest interest rate. Just last month, the Federal Reserve decided that interest rates would remain unchanged. This decision was taken despite pressure from the President to cut interest rates. However, 2025 saw no less than five rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. This was a direct result of pressure from the White House.

While the president was all praises for the work that his administration has done for the economy, there were more than a few people who were contesting these claims. The comments range from pointing out mistakes that Trump made in his first term to issues that everyday Americans are facing. Some admitted that there were problems, but commented that the country was never on its “deathbed” when Trump inherited it. One user said, “He inherited a booming economy from Obama and by 2019 he had already ran it into the ground.”

Amazing! Trump lies over & over again here to Kudlow, as we know he’s not only a textbook narcissist but a compulsive liar. I was a Reagan GOPer for 38 years but left to become independent because of Trump. Why are GOPers so stupid in believing him? Dumbest people I’ve ever met! — B (@wkallen429) February 11, 2026

According to Trump, the current state of the economy is due to falling energy prices. However, he cautioned that inflation fears are always going to plague markets, and that even positive news can trigger a market plunge

Trump said that this must change. He commented, “We have to go back to the old system. When we have good news, the market should go up, and we have bad news, the market should go down.”

On the show, the president also talked about other plans for the economy, particularly a recent tariff dispute with Switzerland. Trump recalled how the country was not paying any tariffs before the Trump administration imposed a 30% duty on its products. While this was raised to 39%, the current rate is at 15% after negotiations.

Trump paid zero heed to who was damaging the USA thru bad trade practices. Example, Switzerland had 0% tariffs on American goods 2024. Then Mr High Sales Tax’s feelings were hurt & he levied a 39% tariff on Swiss goods Switzerland cancelled $billions F38! purchases 1/2🧵 — AZConservative2008 (@FreeBird_2023) February 12, 2026

There has been a lot of criticism about Trump’s handling of the economy, with websites like X serving as a platform where users can voice their outrage. The president would likely focus on the upcoming midterm elections, which will serve as the actual litmus test for whether his policies are actually being able to benefit everyday Americans.