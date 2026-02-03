Fox News Panelist Issues Strange Warning to Democrats as Melania’s Movie ‘Soars Past Expectation’

The newly released documentary film, Melania, depicting the private life of the First Lady Melania Trump days before the 2025 presidential inauguration, collected a whopping $7 million on its opening weekend. While the number seems huge on paper, the movie has been widely criticized for lacking a creative storyline.

Despite the film merely collecting 10 percent of its total budget on the opening weekend and most ticket sales coming from the MAGA states, Amazon MGM Studios, which spent $75 million on its making, is reportedly happy with the results.

Amid divided opinions, a Fox News spokesperson has made a claim that the movie’s underperformance at the box office should scare democrats in light of the midterm elections. During the recent episode of Outnumbered that aired on Monday, a panel came together to discuss the film’s success at the box office. During the discussion, panelist Paul Mauro issued a strange warning to Democrats.

The former NYPD inspector claimed that the midterm elections may not be a sealed deal like many Democrats anticipate. In his words, “(Democrats are) really worried about if this is indicia for the midterms.”

RECORD BREAKER: “Melania,” a documentary following the first lady in the 20 days before President Trump’s second inauguration, earns $8 million opening weekend — reportedly making it the biggest documentary debut in more than a decade. pic.twitter.com/NOqjPsOYLX — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 1, 2026

“They’re all saying, ‘Oh, it’s done, we’re gonna control Congress.’ This is the indication that the silent majority is still out there,” Mauro chimed in.

Host Kayleigh McEnany, who also happens to be President Trump’s former press secretary, said the movie “soared past expectations.” She recalled her mother going to see the movie last weekend and “not only was the theatre packed, it was also standing room only.” Emily Compagno called the first lady “an amazing woman inside and out” and reminded viewers just how cruel certain headlines have been to her since the movie’s release.

Last night I saw, “MELANIA,” for the second time. The audience loved it, and so do I. Check it out — A MUST SEE! https://t.co/rjwd5Appkv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2026

Paul Mauro offered his two cents on the success of Melania, “Ignore the right at your peril, and what you’re seeing is…it is an awakening that’s going on here…cause there’s no chance that this will be nominated for anything…at the…Oscars. That said, what you see happening here, and you gotta say man it start with Donald Trump puncturing the balloon, is that you can now say, ‘no, we will do it ourselves’ … .You’re seeing that kind of thing take off. And what really worries them here is not only the fact that there’s now beginning to be something that they always owned on the left…which is the beginning of non-woke entertainment, doesn’t have to be right wing, just non-political.”

The film was released on January 30, 2026, in almost 1800 cinemas across the US. President Trump calls it a “MUST WATCH” but its creative value remains questioned.