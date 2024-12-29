It looks like Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity are gearing up to start a new chapter in their lives as the Fox News hosts have announced their engagement. The event took place over the Christmas holiday and instantly caught the attention of the masses and media alike, and it comes after years of Earhardt and Hannity dating secretly.

The news hosts celebrated their engagement at a church in Florida, where Hannity, 62, proposed to Earhardt, 48. The couple described the location as “the perfect place” and seemed to be enjoying their special moment. The couple bonded over their shared faith while they were seen thanking their families. They expressed their heartfelt gratitude towards their friends and family who were there in the “wonderful time” of their lives.

Breaking: 🚨 Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt are engaged! Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/hQ8yfBogv6 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) December 26, 2024

“We are overjoyed and so thankful to our families for all of their love and support during this wonderful time in our lives,” the pair told Fox News. They even revealed that they are more than honored to have received the blessings of their kids. They remarked that their kids “couldn’t be happier” about the engagement.

The couple’s children were informed about their relationship beforehand, and they happily gave their approval. Hannity is blessed with two kids, Merri and Patrick, whom he shares with Jill Rhodes, his ex-wife. Hannity and Rhodes tied the knot in 1993 and divorced in 2019. Earnhardt shares a daughter, Hayden, with her ex-husband Will Proctor.

Ainsley Earhardt and Will Proctor got married in 2012 and divorced in 2019. Sean and Ainsley reported that they still maintain a friendly relationship with their ex-spouses, and they are supportive of their wedding.

After the engagement, the couple met the minister, which solidified the spiritual foundation of their union. The romantic relationship of the hosts came into the spotlight in 2020, even though they’d been dating for quite some time. A source confirmed that Sean and Ainsley had been seeing each other privately for a very long time. Though there were mentions of their relationship, the hosts initially denied the claims.

Ainsley Earhardt also hosted her popular show Fox & Friends from Sean Hannity’s Long Island mansion during the pandemic. This further sparked speculations about their relationship leading to online discussions.

Both Sean and Ainsley are highly successful and reputed figures at Fox News. Hannity, being the longest-running host in cable history, has been a part of Fox News since 1996. The popular radio show star hosts a top-rated program, the ‘Hannity Show’ for Fox Network. Ainsley, on the other hand, has been with Fox News since 2007. She has co-hosted the hit morning show Fox & Friends since 2016. For over 20 years, the show has been the highest-rated show in a particular time slot.

Apart from being a popular host, Earhardt is also an author who has released several New York Times bestselling books. Her first book Take Heart, My Child: A Mother’s Dream was published in 2016, followed by her successful memoir The Light Within Me. The couple kept their personal lives mostly private despite their high-profile personalities.