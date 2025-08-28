Fox News Hosts Drool Over Melania Trump’s Beauty During On-Air Debate – And It Couldn’t be More Awkward!

A few years back, when Fox News was in a case against Dominion Voting System, the defending counsel had claimed that Fox is an entertainment channel, not a news network.

On Wednesday, Jesse Watters and Brian Kilmead proved their lawyer right when, during their show, they took an unexpected detour into the looks of presidential spouses. And to the surprise of no one, they talked about whether Melania Trump deserved a cover feature in Vanity Fair.

The conversation was sparked on the show, The Five. It was reported that Vanity Fair’s new editor, Mark Guiducci, was keen on having First Lady Melania Trump on the magazine cover.

However, the Daily Mail reported that his staff didn’t share his enthusiasm and that there was internal resistance to the proposal. It was also noted that one of the staff members threatened to quit their job.

Kilmeade started the segment and clarified his feelings about where he stood on the proposal. He argued that Melania’s presence could draw significant attention and readership to the magazine. Watters was not far behind in agreeing with him and showing his loyalty and support to the matter.

BREAKING: Vanity Fair staffers Just threatened to walk-out if Vanity Fair puts Melania Trump on the cover pic.twitter.com/QSNLvVWtjN — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) August 26, 2025

Watter, however, took it further and raised the questions about fairness in how presidential spouses are represented in fashion publications.

“Was Jill [Biden] on the cover? Was Michelle Obama on the cover?” Watters asked.

Kilmeade responded, saying how Jill Biden had appeared on Vogue twice, Michelle Obama three times, and Hillary Clinton once.

Our gorgeous First Lady on the cover of Vogue’s December Issue looking like an angel pic.twitter.com/XF1xLfY9an — Blk Girl Culture (@blkgirlculture) November 11, 2016

That gave way to the point that Watters wanted to bring home to.

“Okay. Do you think those two women are prettier than Melania Trump?” He asked.

Realizing that it was a mine to walk on, Kilmeade initially avoided the comparison. However, Watters was adamant, and Kilmeade eventually said that Melania was the most attractive first lady ever.

“She’s the most attractive first lady ever, let’s be honest.”

Melania Trump is a former model and last appeared on Vogue’s cover in 2005. She is among the first few first ladies in the 21st century who have not returned to the magazine’s front pages.

This is not the first time Kilmeade found himself in the treacherous position of talking about the First Lady on the magazine cover. In December 2024, Melania Trump appeared on Fox & Friends, and during an interview with Kilmeade, she downplayed the omission, saying that it does not affect her at all and that there are far more essential things that she is involved with.

Watters: Was Jill on the cover? Was Michelle Obama on the cover? Do you think they are prettier than Melania? Melania is also more fashionable. Kilmeade: She is the most attractive First Lady ever pic.twitter.com/vfMG8j5CJK — Acyn (@Acyn) August 27, 2025

However, MAGA has not been handling her absence from magazine covers with that much dignity and grace. They have argued she has been deliberately overlooked for political reasons.

However, by comparison, Michelle Obama became something of a fashion icon. While in the White House, she was featured on Vogue covers multiple times.

However, not all the commentary on The Five focused on appearances. Co-host Harold Ford Jr., who is a Democrat, said he would welcome a Vanity Fair profile of Melania and how they need to go beyond fashion and beauty.

“I just want to know: do she and her husband see this thing eye to eye? What more would she be doing?” Ford said.

He was referencing a handwritten letter that Melania reportedly gave her husband. A letter that Trump then hand-delivered to Russian President Vladimir Putin during the recent U.S.–Russia summit in Alaska.

Ford suggested that the feature on Melania should talk about her as a person, her interests, and her policy views.

“This is a very serious woman who is working on AI, who is working on mental health issues, who is now working on children’s issues. Whether you agree with her husband or not, I’d love to hear that or read about that. That’s why I want to see it.”

The exchange showcases the familiar tension in the differences in politics on both sides. Watters and Kilmead wanted to talk about the First Lady’s beauty and appearance, but Ford wanted to talk about her substance and influence.