Fox News Host Shannon Bream Fact-Checks Alina Habba After They Clash Over Trump’s Hush Money Case

Alina Habba, legal spokeswoman for Donald Trump, and Fox News anchor, Shannon Bream, got into a heated argument about Habba's unfounded allegations that President Joe Biden is to blame for Trump's hush money/election interference criminal trial. Habba appeared on Fox News as the jury was getting ready to pass the verdict. She repeated her boss's criticism of the 'un-American' case.

Bream objected to Habba's claim that Biden was behind the criminal prosecution against Trump, HuffPost reported. Habba referred to the hush money trial as a 'Biden show' that the president is using “to distract the American people,” asserting that Trump was the victim of 'extortion' in the case. But Bream soon retaliated, arguing that the White House was not 'responsible' in this particular instance.

lol, Shannon Bream told Alina Habba straight up that Biden had nothing to do with this and Habba flipped out.



MAGA world feels like Fox is turning on them. They are blowing up.pic.twitter.com/OtktKpD7iD — ClearingTheFog (@clearing_fog) May 31, 2024

“How can you say the Biden administration is not responsible?!” Habba incredulously asked. “It’s a state trial,” the Fox News Sunday host responded. “It’s Alvin Bragg. Whether you think there is a political motive for him, it’s not connected to the DOJ. I mean, the feds passed on these election charges.” Habba, who was perplexed as to how Bream could claim that “it’s not a Biden trial,” urged the Fox anchor “to look at logs” of New York Attorney General, Letitia James, and other prosecutors “visiting the White House.” In response, Bream reiterated that the case was not taken up by federal prosecutors. She asserted, “The feds passed on these cases, is the point I’m making.”

Habba: We have Americans, we have people who were Biden supporters, I cannot imagine how or why but they are now waking up and saying this is not America, this is very un-american pic.twitter.com/KQ2FFinPjJ — Acyn (@Acyn) May 29, 2024

This, however, was still evidence, in Habba's opinion, that the president was closely connected to the trial, The Daily Beast reported. “Yeah, the feds passed on this case. Also, [former Manhattan District Attorney] Cyrus Vance passed on this case years ago and Bragg passed on this case,” the Trump spokesperson declared. “You know when it came back? When he decided to run for office.” Habba then brought up actor Robert De Niro's recent news appearance outside the Trump courthouse on behalf of the Biden campaign, wondering “how that’s not an indication that Biden” isn't a part of the case.

Habba: If you look at what happened yesterday with Robert De Niro, we got an old-timer actor coming from California as a spokesperson for a campaign, the current administration running America? What a sad state of affairs. It's pathetic. pic.twitter.com/aWKMmKrpYl — Acyn (@Acyn) May 29, 2024

“Frankly, any question that we had of that was squashed yesterday. And if you have even more concerns about whether he’s involved in this, look at the fact that he is publicizing, literally publicizing, for tonight to have a speech if a verdict comes out,” Habba fumed. Bream, however, pointed out that “any president would want to weigh on something as historic” as the possibility of an ex-president being found guilty of a crime.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago

The former president quickly weighed in on the contentious exchange—he and the conservative cable powerhouse have a love-hate relationship—especially because Trump frequently snaps at Fox News anchors he perceives as being too obedient or insufficiently loyal. “I never knew Shannon Bream was so ‘naïve.’ In her interview with my Representative, Alina Habba, Shannon just suggested that Crooked Joe Biden was not involved in my Show Trial. HOW STUPID!” Trump opined. He continued, “Biden is incompetent and feels that Weaponization is the only way he can win. He’s counting on the Shannon Breams of the World to get him there. Bad day for Shannon!”