Fox News Host Kayleigh McEnany Faces Backlash for Smiling While Reporting on Poverty

Fox News anchor Kayleigh McEnany is facing backlash after smiling during a segment about the budget meal Hamburger Helper, which is making a comeback as grocery prices soar. The 37-year-old anchor said, “One tried and true brand is making a big comeback as consumers tighten their wallets – Hamburger Helper. The mix of mac and cheese and ground beef is seeing a surge in sales.”

Her smiling while reporting on the issue did not go well with the viewers and was seen as tone deaf. One user commented, “Kayleigh McEnany thinks this is a good thing.” Viewers said her cheerful tone felt inappropriate, arguing it showed a lack of empathy toward struggling Americans.

Another X user posted, “Kayleigh McEnany has probably never eaten Hamburger Helper in her life… at least as an adult. And she probably puts down people in private, for eating it.” Another user blamed Trump and added, “Kayleigh McEnany looking like Becky with w/the good hair-Like eating low-cost, processed food is just a trend we decided to do. While many have to eat that type of food because it’s cheap, it goes far, and it’s filling. Because of Trump’s failed policies.”

Dear Fox Viewer, This is great news! Look how happy she is. You can’t afford real food so you’re eating hamburger helper. You voted for poverty, and you got it. Donny delivered. https://t.co/uQ9Juj2GCF — 💙🌊 Zero Dark Twenty-Nine 🌊🌊🖋️🧫 (@herotimeszero) October 23, 2025



One critic took a jab at the economy and said, “Nothing screams great economy like celebrating the return of Hamburger Helper.” Viewers also called her out for downplaying how Americans are struggling to put food on their tables.

She was cheery while reporting news that shows the current economic struggles of many. Users also pointed out the news signaling people are forced to eat processed boxed food while the rich buy planes and build ballrooms. The Hamburger Helper meal kit, which first came out in 1971, had a 14.5% rise in sales in August.

The rise in beef prices, unemployment, and affordability is adding to the sales. Meanwhile, Consumer Financial Advocate Courtney Alev said, “Food is often the first place people feel that pinch because it’s a core need for survival and represents a significant portion of most consumers’ budgets. When budgets are tight, families often turn to meals that stretch further without sacrificing comfort.”

She further said such a choice indicates a bigger economic stress. In addition, a survey done by The Associated Press proves that more than half of Americans consider grocery costs to be a major stress.