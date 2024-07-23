Fox News Host Claims That Biden Didn’t Actually Sign Letter of Exit From Race, “There Was No Video”

President Joe Biden, after weeks of assuring donors, party members, and voters alike, that he was not stepping down from the ticket after his catastrophic debate performance, decided otherwise. Recuperating from COVID-19 in his Delaware beach home, he ended his re-election bid on Sunday through a letter to America. While the response was mixed, Fox & Friends co-host Lawrence Jones, opined that it was hard to believe anything was done in good faith.

As reported by Mediate, Jones suggested a conspiracy theory that Biden wasn't involved in the drafting of the letter. He alleged, "He clearly didn't write" it and argued "there was no video of the moment." Additionally, Jones saw parallels between Biden and Senator Dianne Feinstein, who was in office until her death last year.

Lawrence Jones on Fox and Friends made a good point. We haven’t heard it from Biden. Did he actually sign his resignation letter? There needs to be a press conference — Rick Barnes (@Ensos1) July 22, 2024

Jones said, "Obviously, you know, I wish the president well. I want his health to be in order. I think that should be the main priority of the country right now, making sure that he gets the help that he needs. But again, we still have not seen Joe Biden. There was no video. There was no photo of the moment. All we got is a statement that he clearly didn’t write."

he might not have. no video, no speech, no address, no photo. just two release on X and a vague promise of addressing the nation later this week. — sh0nuff (@sh0nuff85) July 22, 2024

He explained, "This reminds me of the moment when Dianne Feinstein was going down and she was ill. Everybody knew that she was ill. And the staff put out a statement about her retirement. And so all the Capitol Hill reporters started questioning to go, you know, 'Madam Senator, you know, you just put out the statement' as she retired and she goes, 'What statement?' She didn’t know the statement at the time because obviously, she was ill at the time." To verify that the commander-in-chief was the true signatory of the letter, he demanded a news conference or video from the president.

Image Source: Getty Images |Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Jones isn't alone in wondering where Biden is and why he hasn't made any public appearances since Sunday, when he abruptly left the presidential race. The incumbent remains confined at his Rehoboth property since being diagnosed with COVID-19. Meanwhile, in her first public appearance since accepting Biden's endorsement to be the 2024 Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris made a statement at the White House explaining that POTUS was still recovering from the virus.

Tonight, I am proud to have earned the support needed to become our party’s nominee.



Over the next few months, I'll be traveling across the country talking to Americans about everything on the line. I fully intend to unite our party and our nation, and defeat Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/Bsq3N6pMAi — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 23, 2024

As reported by The New York Post, Harris clarified, "Our president, Joe Biden, wanted to be here today. He is feeling much better and recovering fast, and he looks forward to getting back on the road. In one term, he has already surpassed the legacy of most presidents who have served two terms in office." At the end of her speech, she expressed her gratitude for Biden's service to the country and lauded his struggle for the American People.