Fox News Contrasts Lara Trump’s ‘Transparency’ Claims with Father-in-Law Donald Trump’s Footage

What was originally meant to be a Governor’s Breakfast Meeting at the White House on Friday quickly snowballed into a controversy. During the meeting, the President abruptly asked the reporters to leave. Even more embarrassing was the on-air moment featuring Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump.

Lara Trump appeared on Fox News, where she went on to brag about transparency and how Donald Trump has managed to ace it. As Lara was boasting about Trump’s transparency, Fox News cut away to a clip of Trump from the Governor’s Breakfast Meeting, where he asked the press to leave.

The video was originally posted by journalist Acyn on X and the caption in read, “Fox cuts away from Lara Trump bragging about how transparent the Trump admin is to Trump kicking them out of the governor’s breakfast before they even have their cameras set up.”

Fox cuts away from Lara Trump bragging about how transparent the Trump admin is to Trump kicking them out of the governors breakfast before they even have their cameras set up. pic.twitter.com/hYMQTOO0jX — Acyn (@Acyn) February 20, 2026

The Lara Trump oopsie moment on Fox News did not go unnoticed. An X user commented on the video, “Fox cutting away from Lara Trump bragging about ‘transparency’ only to show Trump booting them from the governors’ breakfast before the cameras are even plugged in is the most unintentionally perfect metaphor of 2026.”

A quick look at what the comments section looked like. “The awkward laugh is priceless,” read a comment. “Transparent – unless it’s the Epstein files,” read a second. “Transparent with a bunch of redactions,” another one added.

Inputs from another X user: “Brag about openness, then boot the press before they even start. Classic.” This is what another netizen added, “Did I just watch an SNL skit?” Some netizens dropped comments like “So transparent” and “Embarrassing.”

Donald Trump is heard saying in the video, “We’re going to be asking the press to leave. That way, we’re going to talk very candidly and take questions…Thank you very much for being here. It’s a great honor. And the media — thank you, you can leave now.”

.@POTUS invited the Fake News into his meeting with Governors — then immediately kicked them out: “You can leave now.” Didn’t stop them from asking stupid questions though. pic.twitter.com/D6qegnbfxl — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 20, 2026

Meanwhile, Donald Trump hosted a news conference after the Supreme Court struck down tariffs. When a reporter began to ask him a question at the press conference, the President, straight up, refused to take questions from CNN, saying, “I don’t talk to CNN, it’s fake news.”

Trump refusing to take questions from CNN: I don’t talk to CNN, it’s fake news pic.twitter.com/llroVFNjvN — Acyn (@Acyn) February 20, 2026

Donald Trump has quite a bit of a reputation when it comes to snapping at female reporters and dismissing questions from several networks. Earlier this month, he asked a Washington Post reporter, “Where are you from?” He then shut her up, saying, “Washington Post? Are you having a hard time getting readers? The Washington Post is doing very poorly… You have a very bad attitude. Go ahead.”

The President is no stranger to such controversies. When CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked Trump what he would say to Epstein survivors, he responded, “You are so bad. You’re the worst reporter. No wonder CNN has no ratings. She’s a young woman. I don’t think I’ve ever seen you smile. They should be ashamed of you.”

Last month, he asked a reporter, “Who are you with?” When he learnt that she was with ABC News, Trump said, “You’re a loud person, very loud. Let everybody else have a chance.” Calling the network fake news, Donald Trump added, “I didn’t call on you.”