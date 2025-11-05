Fox News Breaks Big Update on Melania Trump – First Lady to Receive Major Honor

Melania Trump is set to receive a top honor at the 2025 Fox News Nation Patriot Awards ceremony. Fox News host Sean Hannity broke the news on his show, Hannity. Although the details of her award have not been revealed, the news has surely sparked some curiosity. On Thursday, during the recent episode of his show, Hannity announced that the First Lady will receive a significant award at the ceremony.

“We are days away from the most patriotic awards show on television, the Fox Nation Patriot Awards. We have a huge announcement…First Lady of our country, Melania Trump, will be joining us live on stage this Thursday and will get a significant award,” said Hannity.

Over the years, Melania has established herself as an accomplished woman throughout her many endeavors. Beyond her role as Donald Trump’s wife, she has pursued her own initiatives. Earlier this year, the former model hosted the International Women of Courage Award Ceremony. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was also present at the event and introduced her to the audience.

“Throughout my life, I have harnessed the power of love as a source of strength during challenging times. Love has inspired me to embrace forgiveness, nurture, and exhibit bravery in the face of unforeseen obstacles,” Melania said in her speech.

“Today, we celebrate courage—a strength that is rooted in love. This truth is illustrated through our honorees, who have proven that love can inspire extraordinary valor,” she said at the ceremony.” She also applauded Georgiana Pascu, a woman known for her work on human rights for institutionalized children and adults with psychosocial and intellectual disabilities from Romania.

“…Courage propels humanity forward by advocating to end violence against women and girls, promoting democratic governance, championing education, and fighting injustice. Through their efforts, they instigate progress for all. These extraordinary women illuminate the transformative power of love in shaping our world,” said the First Lady.

Introducing your ‘Patriot of the Year’: First Lady @MELANIATRUMP. See her honored at the Patriot Awards — Thursday 8p ET, only on Fox Nation. pic.twitter.com/WaL9gzvt5t — Fox Nation (@foxnation) November 4, 2025

She added, “Their journeys remind us that true courage is born from a deep commitment to showing that love fuels the call for justice. Through their brave actions, they inspire us to embrace our own potential, teaching us that while courage drives us forward–it is love that lays the groundwork for lasting impact.”

Apart from the big announcement, Hannity also provided additional details about the upcoming award ceremony. “This is gonna be our biggest Patriot Awards show to date. Also, the line-up is packed with special guests,” he said during the recent episode. Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, is also going to attend the upcoming award ceremony. “Erika Kirk…will be with us. Jason Aldean will be performing. There will also be brand new awards and so much more,” announced Hannity.